Adcole Unveils Enhanced OptiShaft Product Line: Improved Accuracy and Precision with Expanded Capacity and Measurement Capabilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcole LLC, a global leader in precision measurement solutions, is proud to announce the release of an improved version of its acclaimed OptiShaft product line. This latest iteration represents a significant advancement in precision measurement technology, featuring remarkable enhancements in accuracy and repeatability as well as an extended machine capacity to 1.2 meters.

Adcole's commitment to pushing the boundaries of shaft measurement technology has culminated in the development of the upgraded OptiShaft product line, designed to meet the evolving needs of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and precision shaft manufacturing. Key improvements Include:

Exceptional Accuracy : Substantial advancements in the accuracy and precision of the OptiShaft product line have been achieved. With improved measurement algorithms and proprietary optical technology, the new machines offer unparalleled accuracy, ensuring reliable results that meet Adcole's "Trusted Accuracy" standards.

: Substantial advancements in the accuracy and precision of the OptiShaft product line have been achieved. With improved measurement algorithms and proprietary optical technology, the new machines offer unparalleled accuracy, ensuring reliable results that meet Adcole's "Trusted Accuracy" standards. Enhanced Repeatability : The latest OptiShaft models have been rigorously tested and fine-tuned to deliver superior repeatability. Users can now expect consistent and dependable measurements, even in high-volume production environments, leading to increased productivity and cost savings.

: The latest OptiShaft models have been rigorously tested and fine-tuned to deliver superior repeatability. Users can now expect consistent and dependable measurements, even in high-volume production environments, leading to increased productivity and cost savings. Extended Capacity : The new OptiShaft machines now boast up to a remarkable 1.2-meter length capacity, allowing for the measurement of longer and more complex shafts and precision components. This expanded capacity opens a broader range of applications, providing Adcole customers with greater flexibility.

: The new OptiShaft machines now boast up to a remarkable 1.2-meter length capacity, allowing for the measurement of longer and more complex shafts and precision components. This expanded capacity opens a broader range of applications, providing Adcole customers with greater flexibility. Faster Results : Increased linear scanning speeds, faster rotational scan measurements, and more efficient data processing result in higher throughput and productivity without impacting accuracy and precision.

: Increased linear scanning speeds, faster rotational scan measurements, and more efficient data processing result in higher throughput and productivity without impacting accuracy and precision. More Powerful Software and Improved User Interface : The user interface has been updated for a more intuitive user experience making it easier and faster for operators to set up, run, and analyze measurements. The software also includes a significantly expanded feature set, increasing OptiShaft's measurement capabilities.

: The user interface has been updated for a more intuitive user experience making it easier and faster for operators to set up, run, and analyze measurements. The software also includes a significantly expanded feature set, increasing OptiShaft's measurement capabilities. Robust Data Handling : The improved OptiShaft product line comes equipped with enhanced data handling capabilities, facilitating seamless integration with existing quality control systems and Industry 4.0 initiatives. The OptiShaft's unique protocol allows for direct communications to ancillary applications for material handling, machine status for remote monitoring, and production integration.

"We are thrilled to introduce the latest iteration of our OptiShaft product line, which represents a significant step forward in precision measurement technology," said Jeff Walker, President and CEO at Adcole LLC. "The improved accuracy, enhanced repeatability, and extended capacity of these machines will empower our customers to achieve even higher levels of precision in their manufacturing processes." Mr. Walker continued, "In addition to our best-in-class products, Adcole's consultative sales approach coupled with our comprehensive customer support, training, and maintenance, ensure that our customers purchase the products they need and achieve optimal results."

The improved OptiShaft product line is now available for purchase and comes with Adcole's reputation for quality and reliability, which spans over five decades. For more information, product specifications, or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.adcole.com, call at +1 (508) 485-9100, or email [email protected].

Adcole LLC is a global leader in precision measurement solutions, providing innovative metrology systems and services to industries worldwide. With a legacy of shaft metrology excellence spanning more than 50 years, Adcole is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of measurement technology, helping customers achieve the highest levels of quality and productivity.

