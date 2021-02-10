ADCOLOR and Facebook Celebrate Black History Month with Three-Part Content Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced it will be celebrating Black History Month with a content series presented by Facebook. The series, titled "The Black Voice: Upheld, Included and Heard," will tackle the topic of inclusion from three distinct angles, exploring how attendees can shift from awareness to concrete action.

Each session will be led by trailblazing leaders, creators, brands and agencies who are advancing their industries and creating much-needed progress in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Attendees will walk away with steps, tools and processes they can use to start making changes today.

The three-part series will include the following sessions:

February 11 | 6:30pm ET: Cultural Appropriation in the Process

What can the community do to respectfully elevate culture in media? How can brands integrate the very cultures and creators that inspire their creative work? Who are the people and brands that have done it well?

February 18 | 6:30pm ET: Equality in the Creator Economy

How can influencers know and demand their value? How can companies ensure they are being fair and equitable partners when engaging creators, especially people of color?

February 25 | 6:30pm ET: Supporting the Black Voice

How do we represent black voices authentically in the mainstream? How can brands sustain a commitment to black audiences and black-owned media?

"At ADCOLOR, we celebrate and champion diversity every single day, so the spirit of Black History Month is something we and our partners embody not just in February, but year-round," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "We are thrilled that our long-time partner, Facebook, is working with us to create our first-ever Black History Month content series. Our speakers are true game-changers in their industries and will keep the conversations real, which is something we always hope to provide our community."

All sessions within the series will be free and viewable on ADCOLOR's virtual event site. To attend, please join the ADCOLOR community here and be sure to follow ADCOLOR on social (@adcolor) for additional updates.

About ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

