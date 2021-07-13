ADCOLOR Announces 2021-2022 ADCOLOR Advisory Board and Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2021-2022 ADCOLOR Advisory Board (AAB) and Board of Directors. Composed of highly regarded leaders, innovators and diversity, equity and inclusion experts from a wide range of creative industries, the AAB and Board of Directors will support the organization in its goal of creating a community of diverse professionals who support and celebrate one another.

The primary focus of the ADCOLOR Advisory Board is the ADCOLOR FUTURES program, which had its most competitive year in 2020 with nearly 400 applicants and an acceptance rate of approximately 9%. The AAB also oversees the organization's growing list of Community Groups, which includes Asians for ADCOLOR, Black at ADCOLOR, Disability at ADCOLOR, LatinX for ADCOLOR, MENA for ADCOLOR and Pride at ADCOLOR. Community Group sign-up is available for registered members of ADCOLOR Everywhere.

To better meet the increased scope of the ADCOLOR FUTURES program and the ever-growing ADCOLOR communities, the Advisory Board introduced three new committees this year: The Alumni Engagement Committee, the Creative Committee and the Community Council. These were added to its existing structure of the FUTURES Planning Committee, the Learning & Development Committee and the Hackathon Committee.

The Alumni Engagement Committee will foster connectivity between previous FUTURES classes, which has grown to include nearly 300 alumni over the course of 10 years. The Creative Committee will shape and maintain a consistent narrative for the FUTURES brand. And the Community Council will oversee the Community Groups, providing guidance and support across their various initiatives. The roster for these committees and the entire AAB is provided below.

"We are a group of diversity, equity and inclusion warriors who fiercely believe that our industry is only strong when emerging talent is uplifted," said Kevin Green, Co-Chair of the ADCOLOR Advisory Board and Group Creative Director at Cashmere Agency. "That's why our team is filled with so many ADCOLOR FUTURES alumni who want to have a hand in shaping the experience that changed their lives and careers. We also have professionals from culture-shaping agency networks and brands who know that reaching back is deeply important to the way they rise up. It's an honor to serve alongside such a talented, passionate and focused group."

"As a FUTURES alum and a member of the AAB for the past 5 years, I've watched the trajectory and impact of the FUTURES Program transform in ways that I couldn't have imagined," said Candace Queen, Co-Chair of the ADCOLOR Advisory Board and Creator-In-Chief of Tabernacle. "Our new Alumni Engagement Committee and Creative Committee will ensure we continue to raise the bar for this program just as each class of FUTURES seems to do. I'm also excited to establish our Community Council so we can maintain engagement and provide resources for the communities year-round, beyond just the conference and awards."

Alongside the AAB, ADCOLOR also unveiled its 2021-2022 Board of Directors. This esteemed group of leaders will provide direction and strategic focus to ensure the organization meets its goals and establishes a sustainable future. New to the Board this year is Singleton Beato, Chief Diversity and Engagement Officer at McCann Worldgroup; CP McBee, Senior Sales Director at Microsoft; and Michael Munoz, Global Marketing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at Google. The full list of Board Members is provided below.

"This year's Board of Directors is full of mentors and industry titans whose guidance and feedback I regard to the highest level," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "And of course, our incredible AAB is the engine that keeps ADCOLOR going, full of alumni who have a natural inclination for leadership and embody our mission of 'Rise Up, Reach Back'. I look forward to seeing how these two incredible groups strengthen our organization as we enter a year of growth and opportunity."

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

2021-2022 ADCOLOR Advisory Board Roster

Executive Team

Candace Queen , Co-Chair / Creator-in-Chief at Tabernacle

Kevin Green , Co-Chair / Group Creative Director at Cashmere Agency

Jessy Jacques , Chief of Staff / Partner Manager at LinkedIn

Planning Committee

Deepti Turlapati , Co-Lead / Senior Strategic Account Manager at Microsoft

Nicole Dei , Co-Lead / Partner Programs - Global Media Accounts at Facebook

, Co-Lead / Partner Programs - Global Media Accounts at Facebook Amoya Edwards, Account Supervisor at RAPP

Ashley Simms , Public Sector PR at Amazon Web Services

Hackathon Committee

Cameron Carr , Co-Lead / Account Manager at BBDO

Sarah Dossani , Co-Lead / Senior Strategist at Razorfish

Bryan Stromer , Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft

Emmeline Jean , Strategic Account Manager at Microsoft

Robert H. Tate , Senior Account Manager, Digital Ad Sales - Technology at Google

Learning & Development Committee

Aaron Francois , Co-Lead / Sr. Connections Planner at R/GA

Cherish Lee , Co-Lead / Sr. Communications Strategist at Droga 5

Geoff McHenry , Group Strategy Director at Translation LLC

Kia Robinson , Manager, Client Experience at Weber Shandwick

Kristen Dufauchard , Associate Director of Communications at NYU

, Associate Director of Communications at NYU LaToya Vezia, Sr. Manager, Paid Media at Home Depot

Manager, Paid Media at Home Depot Mefah Joyner, Product Marketing Manager at Tik Tok

Pilar McQuirter , Cultural Strategy Director at MullenLowe U.S.

Alumni Engagement Committee

Brittany Allen , Co-Lead / Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lead at 72andSunny

Fontaine Bland, Co-Lead / Brand Manager at 72andSunny

Carlin Dixon , Strategist at TBWA NY

, Strategist at TBWA NY EJ Stancil, Director, Culture & Operations at R/GA

Ejeb Dema, Brand Partnerships at Facebook

Creative Committee

Astrid Andujar , Co-Lead / Associate Creative Director at Spotify

Jesica Marquez , Co-Lead / Art Director at Wieden+Kennedy

Ivy Phan , Art Director at Digitas North America

, Art Director at Digitas North America Roo Yesphaul Johnson, Senior Social Strategist at Adobe

Yessy Downs , Copy Director at Uber

Community Council

Ghada Soufan , Co-Lead / Global Integrated Marketing at WhatsApp

Mariano Pintor , Co-Lead / Brand Management at Wieden+Kennedy

Bryan Stromer , Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft

Gloria Lin , Insights Strategist - Global Strategic Growth at Huge

Joon Park , Senior Cultural Strategist at sparks & honey

, Senior Cultural Strategist at sparks & honey Michanda Young , Project Manager at sparks & honey

2021-2022 ADCOLOR Board of Directors

Tiffany R. Warren , President & Founder / EVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Sony Music Group

Marc S. Strachan , Chairman / Principal, CMO at Adgile Media Group; Head Coach at Coach Marc Consulting

Constance Cannon Frazier , Treasurer / Principal at Cardinal Change Consulting

Eric Cleary , Secretary / Associate General Counsel - Corporate at Omnicom Group

Doug Melville , Governance Chair / VP, Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Richemont

Michele Thornton Ghee , Development Chair / CEO of EBONY & JET

Carla Eboli , EVP, DEI Lead at EnergyBBDO

, EVP, DEI Lead at EnergyBBDO CP McBee, Senior Sales Director at Microsoft

Gina Grillo , President & CEO of The Advertising Club of NY

Keesha Jean-Baptiste , Senior Vice President, Chief Talent Officer at Hearst Magazines

Kim Getty , CEO of Deutsch LA

Mark D'Arcy , VP Global Business Marketing & Chief Creative Officer at Facebook

Mark Zangrilli , Executive Director of Talent Strategy at MSL Group

Michael Munoz , Global Marketing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at Google

Nicole M. Hall , Founder & CEO of Kol Consulting

Sedef Onar , Global Chief Talent Officer at JKR Global

, Global Chief Talent Officer at JKR Global Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at McCann Worldgroup

Stephen Kim , Associate Director, Communication and Information at Princeton University

Susie Nam , Chief Operating Officer at Droga5

