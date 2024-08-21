ADCOLOR Announces 2024 Class of FUTURES and LEADERS

Presented by Disney, Google | YouTube and Pinterest

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" motto, encompassing both well-established professionals and those just beginning in their career.

The 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 13th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as the 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through DEI initiatives, and innovative thinking to solve today's problems. As part of the program, the FUTURES will be immersed in a welcome reception hosted at Deutsch LA and a full day of programming hosted at Apple Music. This programming includes ADCOLOR University, an intensive training facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. It also includes the annual FUTURES Hackathon, hosted at Spotify.

"In a time when we're being told DEI is dead, we have a group of extremely passionate and determined FUTURES who are ready to prove that narrative wrong," said Candace Queen, FUTURES Brand Manager at ADCOLOR. "These rising stars are already creating change and innovating the systems in place, and we are honored to provide a gateway to continued success in their careers."

ADCOLOR is also proud to announce its third annual class of ADCOLOR LEADERS. Since 2022, the LEADERS program has supported historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. This year's program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

From the many applications received, only 30 professionals were chosen to be a part of this year's class of LEADERS. Those selected are in a position to institute change in their field, believe in the power of diversity, and display a passion to champion DEI for the long term. The aim is for participants to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

"It's extremely motivating to see the number of LEADERS applications rising each year," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "Now in its third year and with notable alumni who have been through the experience, ADCOLOR LEADERS is an esteemed program that seasoned professionals want to be a part of as they uphold DEI as a top priority in their leadership positions. This year's class of LEADERS are true changemakers, and we're excited to witness the impact they'll make when we place their 30 brilliant minds in one room together."

Both programs offer attendance to ADCOLOR 2024, which encompasses both programs as well as the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards and the ADCOLOR Conference. Taking place November 14-16 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, the event will celebrate its "Off Mute" theme, which urges companies and professionals to counter the noise of its loudest opponents and to take action in the fight to protect DEI.

To learn more about the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit https://adcolor.org/futures and https://adcolor.org/leaders . For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2024, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners

ADWEEK, American Express, Apple, Basis Technologies, Disney, Dentsu, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Google | YouTube, Havas, JPMorgan Chase, MediaHub Worldwide, MSL, Nextdoor, Omnicom, Pinterest, SiriusXM Media, Sony Music Group, Tripadvisor, Walmart Connect, Wieden+Kennedy

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

2024 ADCOLOR FUTURES

Adama Kamara : Senior Creative Strategist, Creative Theory Agency

: Senior Creative Strategist, Creative Theory Agency Alexander Ortiz : Assistant Director of Communications & Marketing, NYC Health + Hospitals / Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

: Assistant Director of Communications & Marketing, + Hospitals / Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Alise Crittendon : Copywriter, Experiences, Edelman

: Copywriter, Experiences, Edelman Brionne Burns : Account Executive, Wieden+Kennedy

: Account Executive, Wieden+Kennedy Carlena Neely : Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft

: Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Christopher Clements : Customer & Marketing Analyst, Deloitte Consulting

: Customer & Marketing Analyst, Clarke Williams : Assistant Campaign Manager, The Ad Council

: Assistant Campaign Manager, The Ad Council Dasia Jones : Senior Social Analyst, Burson

: Senior Social Analyst, Deandra Simon : Engineering Program Manager, Apple

: Engineering Program Manager, Apple Debby Erazo : Product Marketing Manager, Google

: Product Marketing Manager, Google Diontay Santiago : Brand Strategist, Ogilvy

: Brand Strategist, Ogilvy Edgar Castaneda : Senior Planner, Strategy, Zenith Media

: Senior Planner, Strategy, Zenith Media Emily Mogami : Brand Strategist & 2024 MAIP Fellow of the Year

: Brand Strategist & 2024 MAIP Fellow of the Year Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah: Commercial Director, Sibling Rivalry

Gia Cummings : Account Manager & Inclusive Sales Specialist, Google

: Account Manager & Inclusive Sales Specialist, Google Isabel Alvarez : Junior Art Director, RAPP | 2024 MAIP Creative Fellow of the Year

: Junior Art Director, RAPP | 2024 MAIP Creative Fellow of the Year Kimberly Chungong: Copywriter, BarkleyOKRP

Lauren Myers : Coordinator, Sponsorship & Marketing, NICE CROWD

: Coordinator, Sponsorship & Marketing, Layla Jawad : Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

: Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google Mary Grace Wright : Visual Studios Coordinator, Apple

: Visual Studios Coordinator, Apple Maryam Ikuforiji: Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

Morgan Batts : Brand Executive, Wieden+Kennedy

: Brand Executive, Wieden+Kennedy Naomi Lilly : Director of Marketing and Storytelling, Girls for Gender Equity

: Director of Marketing and Storytelling, Girls for Gender Equity Niharika Verma : Senior Strategist, VML

: Senior Strategist, VML Ramon Luis Fille: Marketing Program Manager, Microsoft

Randy Paul : Content Studio Manager, ZIYNX

: Content Studio Manager, ZIYNX Raven Sulaimon : Associate Manager, Strategy & Insights, Wasserman

: Associate Manager, Strategy & Insights, Wasserman Sina Luna Kammerer : Account Executive, Wieden+Kennedy

: Account Executive, Wieden+Kennedy Srirashmi Gudur: Business Planner for Emerging Markets, Microsoft

Tyler Jenkins : Communications Planner, Saatchi & Saatchi

2024 ADCOLOR LEADERS

Ashley Sherman : General Manager, Loyalty Partnership Marketing, Delta Air Lines

: General Manager, Loyalty Partnership Marketing, Delta Air Lines Carole Smith : Director of Marketing / Co-founder DEI Council, Aquent

: Director of Marketing / Co-founder DEI Council, Aquent Catherine Navarro-Harkin : SVP, Strategy Director, Leo Burnett

: SVP, Strategy Director, Chloë Davies: Founder & CEO, It Takes A Village Collective (ITAV)

Claritza Jimenez : Director, Marketing Strategy, CBS News/Paramount

: Director, Marketing Strategy, CBS News/Paramount Cyp Stephenson : Vice President, Associate Creative Director, RXMOSAIC

: Vice President, Associate Creative Director, RXMOSAIC Dee Turman : Director, Inclusive Programming, Audible

: Director, Inclusive Programming, Audible Hanifa Haris : Creative Director, Head of Photography, Verizon

: Creative Director, Head of Photography, Verizon Henry Ong : Director of Brand Marketing and Global Franchise Management, Universal Pictures

: Director of Brand Marketing and Global Franchise Management, Universal Pictures Hollie Alexander : Managing Director, Lucky Generals NY

: Managing Director, Lucky Generals NY Jabari Hearn : Managing Partner, AKQA Los Angeles

: Managing Partner, AKQA Los Angeles Jad-Évangelo Nasser: Global Inclusion & Cross-Cultural Strategist, J-É Cultural Consulting | DEI Educator, Center for Civil & Human Rights

Jasmine Gurley : Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Communications and Press Secretary, Morehouse College

: Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Communications and Press Secretary, Jay Kantar : Executive Director of Talent Development & Inclusion, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

: Executive Director of Talent Development & Inclusion, TBWA\Media Arts Lab Julia Estacolchic : Sr. Director, Brand Marketing- Head of Brand, Match Group

: Sr. Director, Brand Marketing- Head of Brand, Match Group LaChanel Hemphill: Vice President, Engagement Strategy, Digitas Health

Mikaela Liboro : EVP, Head of Communications, McCann New York

: EVP, Head of Communications, McCann New York Mike Taylor : Vice President, Team Marketing & Business Operations, NBA

: Vice President, Team Marketing & Business Operations, NBA Mike Williams : Executive Creative Director

: Executive Creative Director Nana Bediako : Creative Director, Entertainment, Sports & Music, Meta Inc.

: Creative Director, Entertainment, Sports & Music, Meta Inc. Nidhi Patel : Head of Data Strategy and MarTech, EssenceMediacom

: Head of Data Strategy and MarTech, EssenceMediacom Pia Padukone : VP, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness

: VP, Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness Randi White : Senior Vice President, Day One Agency

: Senior Vice President, Day One Agency Ranjani Gopalarathinam : Independent Brand Builder & Creative Director

: Independent & Creative Director Sean Singletary : President, Managing Partner, The Travori Agency

: President, Managing Partner, The Travori Agency Stephanie Jones : Group Business Head, Anomaly

: Group Business Head, Anomaly Tadji Akhavan Smith : Director, Client Partnerships, Left Field Labs

: Director, Client Partnerships, Left Field Labs Tiffany Kerr : Global Creative Strategy Lead, Creative Shop, Meta

: Global Creative Strategy Lead, Creative Shop, Meta Tracy Keller : Director, Sales, Disney

: Director, Sales, Willow Hill : Chief Creative Officer, Co-Founder, Scout Lab

SOURCE ADCOLOR