ADCOLOR Announces 2024 Nominees and Honorees

Dany Garcia, 88rising, MAKERS and More Set to Be Honored at 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

Presented by Disney and Google | YouTube

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the nominees and honorees of its 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. The in-person awards show is set to take place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, and is the culmination of the organization's ADCOLOR 2024 event.

Each year, ADCOLOR accepts submissions for its competitive award categories, which include ADCOLOR Influencer, Campaign of the Year, Rising Star, and more. Nominees are selected by more than 60 elected judges representing a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. This year's nominees include brands and executives from Google, Ad Council, ESPN, Microsoft and more.

In addition, honorees of its non-competitive categories are chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners. This year's recipients range from industry titans such as Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant to influential organizations such as 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture.

The full list of 2024 ADCOLOR Nominees and Honorees can be found below.

The theme for ADCOLOR 2024 is "Off Mute," urging everyone to take action in the fight to protect DEI. As the opposition to racial equity intensifies, ADCOLOR is seeking to tune out the detractors and amplify the efforts of those committed to equity.

"I couldn't be more excited about this year's ADCOLOR Awards nominees and honorees. They have each taken our 'Off Mute' theme to heart over the course of the past year, courageously championing diversity, equity and inclusion through their work," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President, ADCOLOR. "Their impactful efforts have shattered barriers and created new pathways for change, and I am honored to celebrate their contributions in November."

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

Registration for ADCOLOR 2024, including the ADCOLOR Conference and the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, is now open. Please visit the ADCOLOR 2024 registration site to buy tickets.

ADCOLOR will also unveil the 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS in late August.

For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2024, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn . For those interested in partnership opportunities, please reach out to [email protected] .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners

ADWEEK, American Express, Apple, Basis Technologies, Disney, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Google | YouTube, Havas, JPMorgan Chase, MediaHub Worldwide, MSL, Omnicom, SiriusXM Media, Sony Music Group, Wieden+Kennedy

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

2024 ADCOLOR NOMINEES

ADCOLOR In Tech

Liv Hoeft : Marketing Manager, Google

: Marketing Manager, Google Meredith Benson : Chief of Staff - Network Engineering Operations and Strategy, T-Mobile

: Chief of Staff - Network Engineering Operations and Strategy, T-Mobile Nandita Gupta : Accessibility Product Manager, Microsoft

ADCOLOR Influencer

Drew Afualo: Creator, Whalar Talent

Gabby Beckford: Founder & Influencer, Packs Light

Leah Smart : LinkedIn News Editor & Podcast Host, LinkedIn

Campaign of the Year

Campaign: "Banned Book Club" Client: Digital Public Library of America Agency: FCB Chicago





Campaign: "Iftar Bar" Client: KitKat Agency: Rethink





Campaign: "Love, Your Mind" Client: Ad Council Agency: FCB Chicago





Campaign: "Move Aside" Client: American Indian College Fund Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland





Campaign: "Translators" Client: U.S. Bank Agency: McCann Detroit



Change Agent

Bayyina Black: Director of Impact, Sustainability and Make Good, R/GA

Lisa Torres : President, Publicis Media

: President, Publicis Media Sonia Bisono: Broadcast Traffic Director, Wieden+Kennedy

DEI Executive of the Year

Judith Harrison : Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Weber Shandwick

: Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Weber Shandwick Marc Wilson: EVP, Executive Director of Strategic Inclusion, FCB Chicago

Topé Ajala: Global Head, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Ogilvy

Innovator

Brandon Butler : Partner/Chief Content Officer, Majority

: Partner/Chief Content Officer, Majority Ian Mackenzie : Canada Chief Creative Officer / Global AI Creative Lead, McCann World Group

: Chief Creative Officer / Global AI Creative Lead, McCann World Group Lachi Music : CEO / Advisory Board Chair, RAMPD

Most Valuable Partnership

Canadian Down Syndrome Society + FCB Canada

AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA + FCB New York

WhatsApp + Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rising Star

Ivan Delgado: Designer, Landor

Jasmine Usebio: Account Manager/DIBs Program Manager, Highwire PR

Shahamat Uddin : Account Supervisor, Praytell

Rockstar

Chlӧe Davies: Founder/Architect, It Takes A Village

Kati Fernandez : Senior Director, Content Development, ESPN

: Senior Director, Content Development, ESPN Theo Gibson : Executive Creative Director, JOAN

2024 ADCOLOR HONOREES

ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon

Dany Garcia : Founder and Chairwoman, The Garcia Companies

ADCOLOR | One Club Creatives

Ashley Henderson: Founder/CEO, League Twenty Two

Jason Campbell : Chief Creative Officer, Translation Enterprises

ADCOLOR In Music

88rising Accepted by Sean Miyashiro, Founder and CEO, 88rising



Advocates

Adrienne Hayes : VP, Global Subscriptions & Customer Growth Marketing, Google; Global Executive Sponsor, Google PRIDE

: VP, Global Subscriptions & Customer Growth Marketing, Google; Global Executive Sponsor, Google PRIDE Brian A. Moreland: Producer, B More Now Productions

Geena Rocero : Author, Director, Founder, Street Pageant Productions

Catalysts

DIVE Studios Accepted by Eric Nam & Brian Nam , Co-Founders, DIVE Studios

MAKERS Accepted by Alicin Williamson, Chief Diversity & Culture Officer, Yahoo! and Ja'nay Hawkins, Chief Partnerships Officer, MAKERS

Mónica Ramírez: Founder & President, Justice for Migrant Women

Legends

Carla Serrano: Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe

Justina Omokhua : Senior Vice President, Parkwood Entertainment

: Senior Vice President, Parkwood Entertainment Sean Tresvant: Chief Executive Officer, Taco Bell

Lifetime Achievement

General Benjamin O. Davis Jr . & Sr.: America's First Two Black Generals Accepted by Doug Melville, CEO, Jodie AI; ADCOLOR Board Member

. & Sr.: America's First Two Black Generals Judy Jackson : President, JLC Ventures

: President, JLC Ventures Sandra Sims Williams: Chief Business Inclusion, Impact & Belonging Officer, Nielsen

Mr. ADCOLOR

Sean Choi: Owner, The Culture Whisperer LLC; Instructor, Parsons University

Ms. ADCOLOR

Mimi Munoz : Global Creative Producer, Wieden+Kennedy

SOURCE ADCOLOR