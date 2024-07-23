ADCOLOR Announces 2024 Nominees and Honorees

Jul 23, 2024, 12:44 ET
Dany Garcia, 88rising, MAKERS and More Set to Be Honored at 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards
Presented by Disney and Google | YouTube
LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the nominees and honorees of its 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. The in-person awards show is set to take place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA, and is the culmination of the organization's ADCOLOR 2024 event.
Each year, ADCOLOR accepts submissions for its competitive award categories, which include ADCOLOR Influencer, Campaign of the Year, Rising Star, and more. Nominees are selected by more than 60 elected judges representing a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. This year's nominees include brands and executives from Google, Ad Council, ESPN, Microsoft and more.
In addition, honorees of its non-competitive categories are chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners. This year's recipients range from industry titans such as Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant to influential organizations such as 88rising, the pioneering and internationally-renowned music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture.
The full list of 2024 ADCOLOR Nominees and Honorees can be found below.
The theme for ADCOLOR 2024 is "Off Mute," urging everyone to take action in the fight to protect DEI. As the opposition to racial equity intensifies, ADCOLOR is seeking to tune out the detractors and amplify the efforts of those committed to equity.
"I couldn't be more excited about this year's ADCOLOR Awards nominees and honorees. They have each taken our 'Off Mute' theme to heart over the course of the past year, courageously championing diversity, equity and inclusion through their work," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President, ADCOLOR. "Their impactful efforts have shattered barriers and created new pathways for change, and I am honored to celebrate their contributions in November."
Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."
ADCOLOR will also unveil the 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS in late August.
2024 ADCOLOR NOMINEES
ADCOLOR In Tech
- Liv Hoeft: Marketing Manager, Google
- Meredith Benson: Chief of Staff - Network Engineering Operations and Strategy, T-Mobile
- Nandita Gupta: Accessibility Product Manager, Microsoft
ADCOLOR Influencer
- Drew Afualo: Creator, Whalar Talent
- Gabby Beckford: Founder & Influencer, Packs Light
- Leah Smart: LinkedIn News Editor & Podcast Host, LinkedIn
Campaign of the Year
- Campaign: "Banned Book Club"
- Client: Digital Public Library of America
- Agency: FCB Chicago
- Campaign: "Iftar Bar"
- Client: KitKat
- Agency: Rethink
- Campaign: "Love, Your Mind"
- Client: Ad Council
- Agency: FCB Chicago
- Campaign: "Move Aside"
- Client: American Indian College Fund
- Agency: Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Campaign: "Translators"
- Client: U.S. Bank
- Agency: McCann Detroit
Change Agent
- Bayyina Black: Director of Impact, Sustainability and Make Good, R/GA
- Lisa Torres: President, Publicis Media
- Sonia Bisono: Broadcast Traffic Director, Wieden+Kennedy
DEI Executive of the Year
- Judith Harrison: Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Weber Shandwick
- Marc Wilson: EVP, Executive Director of Strategic Inclusion, FCB Chicago
- Topé Ajala: Global Head, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Ogilvy
Innovator
- Brandon Butler: Partner/Chief Content Officer, Majority
- Ian Mackenzie: Canada Chief Creative Officer / Global AI Creative Lead, McCann World Group
- Lachi Music: CEO / Advisory Board Chair, RAMPD
Most Valuable Partnership
- Canadian Down Syndrome Society + FCB Canada
- AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA + FCB New York
- WhatsApp + Giannis Antetokounmpo
Rising Star
- Ivan Delgado: Designer, Landor
- Jasmine Usebio: Account Manager/DIBs Program Manager, Highwire PR
- Shahamat Uddin: Account Supervisor, Praytell
Rockstar
- Chlӧe Davies: Founder/Architect, It Takes A Village
- Kati Fernandez: Senior Director, Content Development, ESPN
- Theo Gibson: Executive Creative Director, JOAN
2024 ADCOLOR HONOREES
ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon
- Dany Garcia: Founder and Chairwoman, The Garcia Companies
ADCOLOR | One Club Creatives
- Ashley Henderson: Founder/CEO, League Twenty Two
- Jason Campbell: Chief Creative Officer, Translation Enterprises
ADCOLOR In Music
- 88rising
- Accepted by Sean Miyashiro, Founder and CEO, 88rising
Advocates
- Adrienne Hayes: VP, Global Subscriptions & Customer Growth Marketing, Google; Global Executive Sponsor, Google PRIDE
- Brian A. Moreland: Producer, B More Now Productions
- Geena Rocero: Author, Director, Founder, Street Pageant Productions
Catalysts
- DIVE Studios
- Accepted by Eric Nam & Brian Nam, Co-Founders, DIVE Studios
- MAKERS
- Accepted by Alicin Williamson, Chief Diversity & Culture Officer, Yahoo! and Ja'nay Hawkins, Chief Partnerships Officer, MAKERS
- Mónica Ramírez: Founder & President, Justice for Migrant Women
Legends
- Carla Serrano: Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe
- Justina Omokhua: Senior Vice President, Parkwood Entertainment
- Sean Tresvant: Chief Executive Officer, Taco Bell
Lifetime Achievement
- General Benjamin O. Davis Jr. & Sr.: America's First Two Black Generals
- Accepted by Doug Melville, CEO, Jodie AI; ADCOLOR Board Member
- Judy Jackson: President, JLC Ventures
- Sandra Sims Williams: Chief Business Inclusion, Impact & Belonging Officer, Nielsen
Mr. ADCOLOR
- Sean Choi: Owner, The Culture Whisperer LLC; Instructor, Parsons University
Ms. ADCOLOR
- Mimi Munoz: Global Creative Producer, Wieden+Kennedy
