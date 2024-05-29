ADCOLOR Announces 2024 Theme and Beacon Honoree

Founder and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, Dany Garcia, to be honored with ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Award

ADCOLOR 2024 to take place from November 14 – 16 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced the theme for ADCOLOR 2024, set to take place November 14 – 16 in Los Angeles, CA. The theme, "Off Mute," urges everyone to take action in the fight to protect DEI.

As the opposition to racial equity intensifies, ADCOLOR is seeking to tune out the detractors and amplify the efforts of those committed to equity. This year's theme is about encouraging meaningful words and actions that will counter the noise of its loudest opponents.

"There are so many forces around us trying to push out – or worse, ban – DEI. But when they attempt to silence us, we get louder," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President, ADCOLOR. "This year's theme is about persevering and pushing harder against their resistance. We're calling those in our community – diverse professionals and allies alike – to be 'Off Mute' and outspoken in the fight for racial equity and justice."

In addition to the theme, ADCOLOR announced Dany Garcia, Founder and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies as the 2024 ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Honoree. The Beacon Award honors individuals of note who use their considerable platform to change the status quo in their quest for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Award. This recognition underscores the power of using your voice and pursuing your dreams to champion change," said Dany Garcia. "As a Cuban American, daughter of immigrants, and a leader who is often the only woman in the room, I've taken note of who is not in the room and made it my mission and priority to show by example. Across my ventures spanning entertainment, sports, fashion, and lifestyle, I've remained committed to casting the widest net and making opportunities from and for what others call differences."

With her passion for building global enterprises and advocating for diversity in business, Garcia redefines what it means to build and balance brands built directly from values – merging high performance, joyful experiences, and universal storytelling – which includes UFL, Seven Bucks Productions (JUMANJI franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, Rampage, Red Notice – Netflix's number one most watched film of all time), GSTQ, ZOA, Tequila, the Project Rock line at Under Armour, Acorns, Atom Tickets and Salt & Straw. Notably, her 2020 acquisition of the XFL, now the UFL, made her the first woman to own a co-equal or majority ownership stake in a major professional sports league in the United States.

"Dany Garcia is a trailblazer and an inspiration to those around her. Her dedication to helping mentor those coming up in the industry, particularly women and people of color, exemplifies ADCOLOR's Rise Up and Reach Back mission, which encourages those who are successful to pay it forward and positively contribute to creating more equity and diversity in their fields," said Will Lee, CEO, ADWEEK. "We are proud to honor Dany with the Beacon Award and hope that it helps further propel the conversation around the need to prioritize these important issues."

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." As an honoree of the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, Dany Garcia will be celebrated at the organization's award show held on Saturday, November 16. Additional 2024 nominees and honorees will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

About ADWEEK

ADWEEK is the leading source of news, insight, and intelligence powering and empowering advertising, marketing, and growth. For the past 45 years, ADWEEK's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, print, and social media. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, ADWEEK is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to give them a competitive advantage.

