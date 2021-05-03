ADCOLOR Announces Dates, Theme and Registration for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced its annual event, ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021, will be held from October 24-29, 2021. This includes the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR Conference and the ADCOLOR FUTURES program.

Following last year's successful four-day event, with content that streamed to more than 50 countries and totaled over 150,000 views, ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021 has been extended to a full week of can't-miss content. This includes a hybrid model of virtual and live experiences. To keep ADCOLOR truly "Everywhere", all content – including ADCOLOR's mainstage content, on-demand content, After Dark concert, Award Show, After Party and much more – will remain fully viewable online, featuring global speakers and a worldwide audience. However, the organization's live experiences will also offer unique opportunities for smaller gatherings in the U.S., such as watch parties in major cities.

Pricing for Unlimited tickets will remain at $200 per ticket, offering attendees access to ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021 content plus additional virtual events and sessions throughout the year. To register, please visit https://adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com. For those interested in partnership opportunities, please visit https://adcolor.org/partners.

Following last year's pledge to be "Here For It", ADCOLOR is proud to announce this year's theme: "Pull Up". For far too long, diverse professionals have felt a loneliness in their battle for change. "Pull Up" is a reminder that the fight for justice and equality is everyone's fight. It is a call to action for ADCOLOR's community, especially its allies, to stand fully present in this fight – as neighbors, as coworkers, as partners, as friends and as extended family.

"As we kick off our 15th anniversary, we know that we – as an organization and an ADCOLOR community – have been here doing the work to champion diversity and celebrate our community for a long time," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "But after everything we endured in 2020, we realize it's no longer just about us showing up for each other; it's about everyone else doing the same. We can't wait to carry this theme throughout our content and recognize those who pull up every day for their communities and organizations."

Now in its 15th year, the ADCOLOR Awards will honor individuals and companies who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the creative industries. All nominations will be carefully reviewed by 60 elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. Those selected as ADCOLOR honorees not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. The awards celebrate their accomplishments and how they embody ADCOLOR's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back".

Nominations for the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards are now open and will be accepted through July 2, 2021. Individuals can choose from 10 categories when nominating colleagues, mentors, agencies and corporations. For awards including AAFCA|ADCOLOR Breakout Creative of the Year, AAFCA|ADCOLOR Icon, Advocate, Adweek|ADCOLOR Beacon, Catalyst, Legend, Lifetime Achievement and Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR, honorees will be chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners.

Please see below for descriptions of each category accepting nominations, including two new categories introduced this year: the ADCOLOR in Music Award and the ADCOLOR|TikTok Creator Award. For those interested in submitting a nomination, please visit http://nominations.adcolor.org.

For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021, please visit https://adcoloreverywhere.virtualeventsite.com and follow @adcolor on social media.

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021 Partners

Facebook, Google|YouTube, Diageo, TikTok, Apple, Disney Advertising Sales, Droga5, Omnicom Group, Sony Music Group, Verizon Media, MSL Group, sparks & honey, WPP, Vevo, Square Integral Ad Science, Real Chemistry

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Adgile Media Group / Coach Marc Consulting, Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA, Droga5, EBONY & JET, Energy BBDO, Facebook, Google, Hearst Magazines, JKR Global, Kol Consulting, McCann Worldgroup, Microsoft, MSL Group, Omnicom Group, Princeton University, Richemont, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY

ADCOLOR Award Categories Accepting Nominations

AD OF THE YEAR - The Ad of the Year is a campaign or single execution that is truly brilliant. It pushes boundaries, promotes conversation and highlights the lives of multicultural, LGBTQ+ and/or other under-represented Americans in the mass media.

- The Ad of the Year is a campaign or single execution that is truly brilliant. It pushes boundaries, promotes conversation and highlights the lives of multicultural, LGBTQ+ and/or other under-represented Americans in the mass media. ADCOLOR IN MUSIC AWARD - The ADCOLOR in Music Award recipient is a creator or professional who champions diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent, even further.

The ADCOLOR in Music Award recipient is a creator or professional who champions diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent, even further. ADCOLOR IN TECH AWARD - The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity & inclusion in the tech industries, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent even further.

- The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity & inclusion in the tech industries, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent even further. ADCOLOR | ONE CLUB CREATIVE AWARD - The ADCOLOR | One Club Creative Award recipients are creative professionals of multicultural background who have demonstrated noteworthy talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines.

- The ADCOLOR | One Club Creative Award recipients are creative professionals of multicultural background who have demonstrated noteworthy talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines. ADCOLOR | TIKTOK CREATOR AWARD – The ADCOLOR | TikTok Creator Award goes to someone who has been a catalyst for building community and inspiring action through their creative content or external efforts. They exemplify or pioneer a new and unique way of influencing others while promoting access and creative inclusivity on their platform.

– The ADCOLOR | TikTok Creator Award goes to someone who has been a catalyst for building community and inspiring action through their creative content or external efforts. They exemplify or pioneer a new and unique way of influencing others while promoting access and creative inclusivity on their platform. CHANGE AGENT - A Change Agent is the individual within a company who is using their talents and position to enhance the corporate culture and create a more inclusive environment – calling attention to the talents of all types of people. This can be part of or beyond the scope of that persons' primary role.

- A Change Agent is the individual within a company who is using their talents and position to enhance the corporate culture and create a more inclusive environment – calling attention to the talents of all types of people. This can be part of or beyond the scope of that persons' primary role. INNOVATOR - An Innovator is an employee who embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among peers as an inclusion game changer and brilliant pioneer in their role, creating breakthrough developments and/or improvements, whether tangible or intangible.

- An Innovator is an employee who embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among peers as an inclusion game changer and brilliant pioneer in their role, creating breakthrough developments and/or improvements, whether tangible or intangible. MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP - The Most Valuable Partners (MVP) are two people/companies that work together to provide exceptional and highly effective diversity solutions within their organizations and industries. They may be an agency, marketer, media company or diverse supplier with NMSDC or WBENC certification that teams up for a short or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

- The Most Valuable Partners (MVP) are two people/companies that work together to provide exceptional and highly effective diversity solutions within their organizations and industries. They may be an agency, marketer, media company or diverse supplier with NMSDC or WBENC certification that teams up for a short or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion. RISING STAR – A Rising Star is an up-and-coming young gun with less than seven years of experience. They stand out among their peers as someone who is brilliant, whose personality shines and whose differences only makes them and those around them stronger as they move forward in their career.

A Rising Star is an up-and-coming young gun with less than seven years of experience. They stand out among their peers as someone who is brilliant, whose personality shines and whose differences only makes them and those around them stronger as they move forward in their career. ROCKSTAR – A Rockstar is someone who, whether through their primary role or extracurricular activities, shows brilliance as a leader and visionary in the industry. They have a positive track record and the potential to accomplish so much more. Falling between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual is creating their own path and encouraging others to shine.

