ADCOLOR Announces Winners of the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled the winners of the 15th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. The organization's first-ever hybrid ceremony – hosted by Grammy-nominated rapper, DJ, actress and philanthropist, MC Lyte – honored actor and producer, Daniel Dae Kim, as well as prominent figures such as Marc Pritchard, Antonio Lucio, Constance Cannon Frazier, Sylvia Rhone, Carla Hassan and many other industry titans. As a special addition to the night, the celebration included performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters Ro James and Emily King, and also featured DJ M.O.S.

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

For ADCOLOR's competitive categories that accept nominations, all winners are carefully chosen by more than 60 elected judges who represented a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. For awards including AAFCA|ADCOLOR Breakout Creative of the Year, AAFCA|ADCOLOR Icon, Advocate, ADCOLOR|Adweek Beacon, Catalyst, Legend, Lifetime Achievement and Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR, honorees are chosen by ADCOLOR's highly esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees and winners, who not only embody our mission of 'Rise Up, Reach Back', but also this year's theme of 'Pull Up'," said ADCOLOR Founder and President, Tiffany R. Warren. "They prove their dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion every day through their actions and their tangible improvements for their communities and organizations. It's an honor to celebration the 15th anniversary of the ADCOLOR Awards with this incredible class of industry veterans, up-and-comers and change agents."

Please see the below list of this year's winners and honorees:

2021 ADCOLOR WINNERS

AD OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Ad of the Year is a campaign or single execution that is truly brilliant. It pushes boundaries, promotes conversation and highlights the lives of multicultural, LGBTQ+ and/or other under-represented Americans in the mass media.

WINNER: "You Love Me" Beats and Translation

ADCOLOR IN MUSIC AWARD

The ADCOLOR in Music Award recipient is a creator or professional who champions diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent, even further.

WINNER: Heather Lowery, President & CEO, Femme it Forward

ADCOLOR IN TECH AWARD

The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity & inclusion in the tech industries, who has pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this change agent even further.

WINNER: Jewel Burks Solomon, Head of Google for Startups U.S., Google Managing Partner, Collab Capital

ADCOLOR | TIKTOK CREATOR AWARD

The Creator Award, presented by TikTok, goes to someone who has been a catalyst for building community and inspiring action through their creative content or external efforts. They exemplify or pioneer a new and unique way of influencing others while promoting access and creative inclusivity on their platform.

WINNER: Carlynn Greene, Journalist Intern, ABC News Live; Content Creator, Scholarship Guru

CHANGE AGENT AWARD

A Change Agent is the individual within a company who is using their talents and position to enhance the corporate culture and create a more inclusive environment – calling attention to the talents of all types of people. This can be part of or beyond the scope of that persons' primary role.

WINNER: Aubrie Lee, Brand Manager, Naming, Google

INNOVATOR AWARD

An Innovator is an employee who embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among peers as an inclusion game changer and brilliant pioneer in their role, creating breakthrough developments and/or improvements, whether tangible or intangible.

WINNER: Florian Koenigsberger, Image Equity Lead, Google

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP AWARD

The Most Valuable Partners (MVP) are two people/companies that work together to provide exceptional and highly effective diversity solutions within their organizations and industries. They may be an agency, marketer, media company or diverse supplier with NMSDC or WBENC certification that teams up for a short or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

WINNER: Edelman & Boris L. Henson Foundation

RISING STAR AWARD

A Rising Star is an up-and-coming young gun with less than seven years of experience. They stand out among their peers as someone who is brilliant, whose personality shines and whose differences only makes them and those around them stronger as they move forward in their career.

WINNER: Briana Patrick, Senior Brand Strategist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

ROCKSTAR AWARD

A Rockstar is someone who, whether through their primary role or extracurricular activities, shows brilliance as a leader and visionary in the industry. They have a positive track record and the potential to accomplish so much more. Falling between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual is creating their own path and encouraging others to shine.

WINNER: Dani Jackson, VP, Influencer & Multicultural Marketing, Edelman

2021 ADCOLOR HONOREES

AAFCA | ADCOLOR BREAKOUT CREATIVE OF THE YEAR AWARD

The AAFCA Breakout Creative of the Year Award, presented in partnership with ADCOLOR, honors a creative of color whose career in its early stages demonstrates a vision and commitment to diverse and inclusive stories that reset and disrupt the industry across multiple platforms.

HONOREE: Michaela Coel, Actress, Screenwriter, Director, Producer and Singer

AAFCA | ADCOLOR ICON AWARD

The AAFCA Icon Award, presented in partnership with ADCOLOR, recognizes performers whose career has profoundly impacted the arts and entertainment community.

HONOREE: Viola Davis, Actress, Producer

ADCOLOR | ADWEEK BEACON AWARD

The Beacon Award, presented by Adweek, honors individuals of note who use their considerable platform to change the status quo in the quest for diversity, equity and inclusion.

HONOREE: Daniel Dae Kim, Actor, Producer

ADCOLOR | ONE CLUB CREATIVE AWARD

The ADCOLOR | One Club Creative Award recipients are creative professionals of multicultural background who have demonstrated noteworthy talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines.

HONOREE: Courtney Richardson, Creative Director, Droga5

HONOREE: Juan Carlos Pagan, Founding Partner & Executive Creative Director, Sunday Afternoon

CATALYST AWARD

The ADCOLOR Catalyst Award is presented to an individual (or organization) of note who uses his or her platform to serve as the voice of a cause or community—educating and inspiring current and future generations of advertising, marketing, media, PR and entertainment professionals.

HONOREE: Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble

ADVOCATE AWARD

The Advocate Award recipient is an LGBTQ advertising, marketing or media professional who increases awareness of LGBTQ advertising, marketing and/or causes within and outside of the creative industries.

HONOREE: Robyn Streisand-Luppino, Founder and CEO, The Mixx

LEGEND AWARD

The ADCOLOR Legend Award is presented to a seasoned industry veteran. He/she is a trailblazer who pushed the boundaries and created positive change, setting the stage for other generations to take the opportunities made by this legend even further.

HONOREE: Carla Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, JP Morgan Chase

HONOREE: Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer, Vice Media Group

HONOREE: Michelle Lee, Global VP of Editorial and Publishing, Netflix

HONOREE: Nancy Reyes, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day\NY

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to inductees into the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement. Their inspiring stories of professional and personal success exemplify Rising Up and Reaching Back.

HONOREE: Antonio Lucio, Principal and Founder, 5S Diversity; Executive Fellow, Yale School of Management

HONOREE: Constance Cannon Frazier, Principal, Cardinal Change Consulting

HONOREE: Sylvia Rhone, Chairman and CEO, Epic Records

THE ADCOLOR SHELDON J. LEVY LEADERSHIP AWARD

The ADCOLOR Sheldon J. Levy Award will be presented annually to a recipient who embodies the passion, dedication, and creative spirit of Sheldon J. Levy, an advertising/marketing industry leader. The annual recipient of the Sheldon J. Levy ADCOLOR Award must represent the principles which he used to guide his actions as a leading member of the Advertising/Marketing/Media/Tech and Entertainment industries. His legacy endures for all to see, honor and respect, and ADCOLOR is proud to commemorate his life via this special award.

HONOREE: Constance Cannon Frazier, Principal, Cardinal Change Consulting

Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR

Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR are two individuals selected annually who not only carry out the ADCOLOR mission, but can stand in as ambassadors to the ADCOLOR organization. Through their service to the industry and to ADCOLOR, they demonstrate and showcase what it means to truly Rise Up and Reach Back.

HONOREE: Julian Soto, Copywriter, Kettle

HONOREE: Nicole Dei, Program Manager, Global Media Accounts Facebook

About ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

