ADCOLOR Names Droga5 Creative Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced the appointment of Droga5 as its creative agency of record. This partnership comes as ADCOLOR approaches its 15th anniversary and looks to amplify its influence and create a more extensive, interactive and restorative experience in 2021 and beyond.

In 2020, the annual ADCOLOR Awards, Conference and FUTURES program went virtual for the first time, extending the organization's reach from a domestic audience to a global experience. Droga5, which has been recognized as Agency of the Year more than 25 times and was named both Ad Age and Adweek's Agency of the Decade (2010–2019), will help ADCOLOR capitalize on this increased engagement and overall awareness. As the lead agency partner, it will assist in bringing "ADCOLOR Everywhere", building on the organization's growing virtual presence and transformation into a hybrid model. Additionally, Droga5 will drive the evolution of ADCOLOR's business model as the organization aims to cement itself as the global leader in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) across creative industries.

"We're ecstatic to partner with Droga5 and tap their industry-leading skills to evolve our brand and continue pushing boundaries in the DE&I world," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "We're confident Droga5's top-notch creativity and brand thinking coupled with ADCOLOR's immense ambition will help us take the organization – and the way our community experiences our brand – to the next level."

This work with ADCOLOR will come naturally to the standout creative agency as it has long supported ADCOLOR's mission of celebrating and championing diversity. In addition to attending the conference and award show several years in a row, Droga5 has served on ADCOLOR's award-show jury annually. The agency and its members have also been recognized by a number of ADCOLOR awards including Ad of the Year and Creative of the Year, with its most recent win being an Adweek | ADCOLOR Champions Award in 2019. Droga5 will be a Diamond partner for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021.

"It is such an important opportunity to partner with ADCOLOR given their prominent role as thought leaders and advocates in the DE&I space," says Susie Nam, Chief Operating Officer of Droga5, ADCOLOR Board member and 2020 Asians for ADCOLOR Community Hero. "We are honored to support them in their continued groundbreaking work in community organizing, mentorship and gathering of the best and brightest year after year. We are humbled to bring our talent and heart to ADCOLOR—a natural extension of our deep ties to the organization and our commitment to making meaningful change to the fortunes of people of color in our industry."

In the coming months, ADCOLOR and Droga5 will continue their preparations for ADCOLOR Everywhere 2021, which includes the 15th annual Awards, Conference, FUTURES program and ADCOLOR in Music programming. For continued updates on this and all ADCOLOR events, please follow ADCOLOR on social (@adcolor).

About ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

