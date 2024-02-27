ADCOLOR Opens Applications for 2024 FUTURES and LEADERS Programs

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced it is now accepting applications for its annual ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS programs. Applications for both talent programs will be accepted through April 2nd.

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. The program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

Those selected will also be able to participate in the ADCOLOR Champions program, which is a mentorship program designed to influence the development of the FUTURES well beyond their experience at the annual ADCOLOR conference. By being paired with industry leaders, the FUTURES will gain valuable insight into their own strengths and opportunities while learning from professionals who care about the FUTURE's growth and elevation.

Those interested in joining the 2024 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES can apply via the online application form .

"As the FUTURES program approaches its 12th year, we're excited to welcome a new cohort of emerging trailblazers into a powerful network of more than 300 alumni who have accelerated in their careers following their FUTURES experience," said Candace Queen, 2014 FUTURES alum and FUTURES Program Manager at ADCOLOR. "The caliber of talent and the number of applications that come through the door each year always impresses us. We look forward to working alongside the ADCOLOR Advisory Board to select this year's highly anticipated class of FUTURES."

Now in its third year, the ADCOLOR LEADERS program supports historically excluded professionals in creative industries as they rise to executive roles. Those looking to apply must be an established professional with 15+ years of experience. This program features cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders, and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration.

Those interested in joining the 2024 class of ADCOLOR LEADERS can apply via the online application form .

"It's been incredible to see the growing interest in our LEADERS program, now entering its third year," said Criseli Roddy, Director of Programs at ADCOLOR. "We developed this program for an often-overlooked group of professionals who even at the height of their career still crave mentorship and development. Being an ADCOLOR LEADER brings them into a community that will support and empower them as they rise to the highest levels of leadership and uphold DEI as a top priority."

Both programs offer attendance to ADCOLOR 2024, taking place November 14 – 16, 2024 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. For more information on the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit adcolor.org/futures and adcolor.org/leaders .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners

Apple, Disney, Google | YouTube, MSL, Sony Music Group, SXM Media

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY, The One Club

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

