ADCOLOR Opens Nominations for 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

ADCOLOR

27 Feb, 2024, 15:17 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, is now accepting nominations for its 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Nominations for its 10 competitive categories will be accepted through May 17th.

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have highlighted and honored the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries. The awards recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

Among the 10 categories accepting nominations are the newer yet highly-coveted categories of ADCOLOR Influencer and DEI Executive of the Year, both entering their third year of existence. The list also includes mainstays such as Rising Star, Rockstar and Change Agent. One of ADCOLOR's long-standing awards, previously known as Ad of the Year, has been renamed to Campaign of the Year to better capture the breadth of work typically nominated. A full list of categories with descriptions can be found below and on adcolor.org/awards.

Those interested in submitting a nomination can do so via the nominations portal. All nominations will be carefully reviewed by 50+ elected judges who represent a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds.

"My favorite season of the year is ADCOLOR Awards season; it fills me with so much excitement and hope," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "It's been special to see the way our award categories and the number of industries they represent have evolved over the last 18 years. Our nominees prove that good work and valiant efforts are always around us, and I'm excited to learn how they have moved the needle in DEI despite the intentional efforts to set us back and defund progress."

ABOUT ADCOLOR
ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org.

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners
Apple, Disney, Google | YouTube, MSL, SiriusXM Media, Sony Music Group

ADCOLOR Corporate Members
Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY, The One Club

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners
5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

ADCOLOR AWARD CATEGORIES ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS
ADCOLOR IN TECH
The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity and inclusion in the tech industries, from digital platforms to programmers to educators to product innovators. By pushing boundaries and creating positive change, they set the stage for future generations to take the opportunities they develop even further.

ADCOLOR INFLUENCER
The ADCOLOR Influencer builds community and creates change through their creative content on social media platforms. By promoting inclusivity and accessibility on their personal platform, they use innovative means of digital influence that leads to real-life change.

CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
The Campaign of the Year pushes boundaries and promotes conversation by highlighting the lives and stories of historically excluded groups. The campaign of the year can run on any platform (linear, print, digital, social, etc.), in any format. 

CHANGE AGENT
The ADCOLOR Change Agent uses their skill and power to enhance corporate culture, and create a more equitable and inclusive environment for everyone connected to it. They call attention to the talents and potential of others around them, putting plans into action that exceed the scope of their professional role.

DEI EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
The ADCOLOR DEI Executive of the Year not only inspires, facilitates and implements progressive change at their own company or organization, their innovation and determination influences the ways others integrate DEI into business models and corporate cultures.

INNOVATOR
The ADCOLOR Innovator embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among their peers as a game changer when it comes to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. A pioneer in their goals and their strategies, they create breakthrough opportunities for people and organizations.

MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP
The ADCOLOR Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) occurs between people and companies that work together to provide exceptional, highly effective DE&I solutions that impact organizations and industries. The two partners can be agencies, marketers, entertainment and media companies, brands, individuals, non-profits or diverse suppliers with NMSDC or WBENC certification that team up for a short- or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

ONE CLUB | ADCOLOR CREATIVE
The One Club | ADCOLOR Creative Award is given to a professional in a creative field from a historically excluded community who has demonstrated extraordinary talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines. This honor is presented by The One Club for Creativity.

RISING STAR
The ADCOLOR Rising Star is an up-and-comer in the creative industries with less than seven years of experience who is under the age of 30. Their brilliance, determination and shining personality makes them stand out as a leader. In their short time of rising up, they are already reaching back.

ROCKSTAR
The ADCOLOR Rockstar reveals their brilliance as a visionary leader, through their professional role or their efforts outside it. They have a track record filled with successes, and the potential to accomplish much more. Landing between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual rocks their own singular path as they encourage others to shine.

