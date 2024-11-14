ADCOLOR Unveils Speakers and Special Guests for ADCOLOR 2024

Presented by Disney, Google | YouTube and Pinterest

Speakers for the Los Angeles conference include Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, Candace Parker, Mickey Guyton, Poorna Jagannathan and More

Honorees for ADCOLOR Awards include Shaboozey, Dany Garcia and more

Special performance by J Noa

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating diversity in the creative industries, today announced key details for its highly-anticipated ADCOLOR 2024 event, taking place November 14-16, 2024 in Los Angeles. The 3-day event will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, highly-regarded nominees and honorees, and exclusive performances, all centered around this year's theme, "Off Mute," which calls on the ADCOLOR community to counter the noise of DEI's loudest opponents.

The conference kicks off on Thursday, November 14th with registration and a welcome reception, presented by Diageo. Programming then begins on Friday, November 15th with mainstage sessions featuring notable guests such as actress, producer, artist, and entrepreneur Queen Latifah; actresses Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai and creator, executive producer and writer Tracy Oliver from the Prime Video series "Harlem"; GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton; Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer, Jon Batiste; president of adidas Women's Basketball, Candace Parker; actress, Poorna Jagannathan; and more.

Additional speakers include founder of The Book Academy, Luvvie Ajayi Jones; writer and podcast host, Franchesca Ramsey; content creator, Vanessa Sirias; digital creator, Taylor Cassidy; celebrity hair stylist, equity advocate and global educator, Naeemah LaFond; host of Couples Therapy podcast, Naomi Ekperigin; hosts of Vibe Check podcast, Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford; CEO of NowThis, Sharon Mussalli; Chief People Officer of Pinterest, Doniel Sutton; Global Diversity & Inclusion Lead of Netflix, Reema Elghossain; and co-creator of Emmy Award-winning show "The Shop", Paul Rivera. Actor, DJ, CEO & Founder of Listen Two Me Productions, George Twopointoh, will be the DJ for the conference. The full lineup of speakers and panels can be found on the ADCOLOR website .

In addition to a full day of panels, attendees can look forward to two exclusive screenings. First is a special screening of the highly-anticipated Luther Vandross documentary "Luther: Never Too Much", presented by CNN Films and OWN. The second is a private screening of "The Memo", presented by SEED MEDIA and Black at ADCOLOR. Following the short film, there will be a talk-back with Lindsay Wagner, Chief Diversity Officer of United Talent Agency; Minda Harts, Workplace & Equity Consultant at The Memo LLC; Valeisha Butterfield, Founder and CEO of SEED Media; and Kyla Pratt, award-winning actress, writer and producer.

"ADCOLOR has always been a space where visionaries and advocates come together to drive progress and elevate the conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "With this year's theme 'Off Mute' as our rallying cry, I know our lineup of speakers, nominees and honorees are ready to be unapologetically vocal in their efforts to protect and advance DEI. ADCOLOR 2024 will be a place where every voice is heard and the momentum for meaningful change is unstoppable."

ADCOLOR 2024 will culminate with the prestigious 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, hosted by award-winning actor, producer and activist Wilson Cruz on Saturday, November 16th. The award show will honor individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to make a difference and who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back."

Among this year's awards is the organization's ADCOLOR in Music category, which recognizes those who champion diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry. This year's ADCOLOR in Music | Corporate recipient is 88rising, an internationally-renowned, multi-disciplinary media company whose mission is to amplify Asian and Asian-American talent and youth culture across the globe. Queen Latifah is receiving the first-ever ADCOLOR in Music | Icon award for her trailblazing career in music, and the fourth annual ADCOLOR in Music | Artist of the Year award is going to GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey, who follows previous honorees of H.E.R., Robert Glasper and D-Nice.

Founder and chairwoman of The Garcia Companies, Dany Garcia, will also be gracing the stage as this year's ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon honoree. Other honorees of ADCOLOR's non-competitive categories include leaders from MAKERS, Parkwood Entertainment, Taco Bell, Translation and more. As part of the special night, ADCOLOR will unveil the winners of its competitive award categories, including DEI Executive of the Year, ADCOLOR Influencer and Rising Star. Nominees represent leading organizations including Microsoft, WhatsApp, ESPN and more. A full list of 2024 nominees and honorees can be found on the ADCOLOR website .

In addition to its prestigious accolades, the ADCOLOR Award show will include a special performance from Latin GRAMMY®-nominated hip hop artist J Noa. ADCOLOR will then conclude the night with its Awards After Party, featuring music by DJ Kiss.

For additional updates on ADCOLOR 2024, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn . Virtual tickets are still available for sale, offering a live stream of the mainstage at the ADCOLOR Conference as well as on-demand access to all conference panels starting on December 2. For more information, visit ADCOLOR's virtual registration page .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners

ADWEEK, AirBnB, Amazon, American Express, Anomaly, Apple, Basis Technologies, Chime, Disney, Dentsu, Deutsch LA, Diageo, Droga5, Edelman, ESPN, Google | YouTube, Havas, HP, IPG | FCB, JPMorgan Chase, LinkedIn, McCann Worldgroup, MediaHub Worldwide, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Netflix, Nextdoor, Ogilvy, Omnicom, Paramount Advertising, Pinterest, P&G, Publicis, SiriusXM Media, Sony Music Group, STAMP Event Co., Translation, Tripadvisor, TRG, Walmart Connect, WarnerBros. Discovery, Wieden+Kennedy, Yahoo

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY, The People + Culture Method

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, DRKR PXLS Creative, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, OhHeyCoach Inc, Squeaky.com, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

