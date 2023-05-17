Add a Pop of Color, Dance and Music to HIV Prevention Awareness Day - A Night of Art, Dance, and Music to Support AIDS Project Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, about 700,000 people have lost their lives in the United States. Sadly, this pandemic is not over, with nearly 13,000 AIDS-related deaths occurring each year. Spiro, the agency that is helping companies large and small grow, is inviting you to come be a part of something special. Visit the Providence Art Club, one of Rhode Island's hidden gems, on Thursday, May 18th from 5PM to 7PM, with the artwork being created in real time at 6PM. Location: Angell's Lane, 11 Thomas Street in Providence, RI.

Watch as dancers gracefully dance across the canvases, expressing their emotions to the beautiful sounds of the piano. Experience the beauty of creativity while expressing your love for a meaningful cause. Experience the enchantment of nine breathtaking paintings brought to life before your eyes. It's a truly magical event you don't want to miss. Fall in love with art all over again.

We can't wait to be inspired by your response to this special project, where each canvas features a unique word linked to HIV awareness. What does this meaningful cause mean to you? For each canvas, local artist Micheala Clift will artfully incorporate the chosen words into the design of the canvas where the performers create something beautiful as a tribute to those affected by HIV. Come with us and let's make a difference together with this heartwarming journey.

Join us May 18th, for an unforgettable cooperative night of art, dance, and music, where renowned artist Anthony Tomaselli , musician Alex Tomasso , and talented Ballet RI dancers Joan Alves and Alexa Kearnan will collaborate to create unique pieces of art which will be auctioned following the performance supporting AIDS Project Rhode Island . APRI is dedicated to providing a compassionate, nonjudgmental and collaborative response to the needs of people living with, affected by, and at risk for HIV/AIDS.

Secure your spot now – this is a night you won't want to miss. We believe that this event will be a unique opportunity to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and support those who are affected by it.

