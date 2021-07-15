Add Powerful Pairings to Your Plate

As part of the Powerful Pairings initiative – launched by the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, National Pork Board and USA Pulses – these recipes call for pulses, which include lentils, chickpeas dry peas, and beans; sorghum, similar to rice or quinoa filled with nutrients, texture and taste; and pork, rich in flavor, versatile and sustainable with nutritious qualities.

Combined, these three ingredients can work together in sweet and savory dishes alike, and they shine with a multitude of herbs, spices and sauces from around the world. A powerhouse nutritional trio, they include foods from the protein, vegetable and grain groups outlined in MyPlate, a template for balance, variety and moderation.

Plus, the taste and versatility of these ingredients make it easier to achieve more family meals, which promotes cohesion, communication and relationships, helping loved ones celebrate simple joys together and be more prepared for uncertainty and difficult life moments.

Mediterranean Grain Bowl with Pork Skewers

Prep time: 45 minutes, plus 2 hours marinate time

Cook time: 75 minutes

Servings: 6 (1 pork skewer, 2/3 cup sorghum, 2 tablespoons hummus)

Red Lentil Hummus:

1 1/3 cups water

1/3 cup dried red lentils

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon tahini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 ounces pork loin roast, trimmed of fat

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 sweet onion, chopped

3 cups no-salt-added chicken stock

3/4 cup whole-grain sorghum, rinsed and drained

1 cup canned garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed, drained and dried with paper towels

1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup arugula

1 cup chopped cucumber

2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup kalamata olives

To make Red Lentil Hummus: In small saucepan, combine water and dried red lentils; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes, or until lentils split and become soft. Cool and transfer to food processor. Add olive oil, tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, cumin, salt and black pepper; process 30-60 seconds, or until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Transfer to airtight container and store in refrigerator up to 5 days until serving time.

Cut pork loin into 1-inch cubes. Place in re-sealable plastic bag set in shallow dish. In small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, cumin, salt and black pepper. Pour half olive oil mixture over meat, reserving remaining half. Seal bag; turn to coat meat. Marinate in refrigerator 2 hours, turning bag occasionally.

In medium saucepan, heat remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, cook and stir 6-8 minutes, or until tender. Add stock and bring to boil. Add sorghum. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 45-60 minutes, or until sorghum is tender, stirring occasionally.

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Arrange chickpeas on foil-lined 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Drizzle with reserved olive oil mixture; toss to coat. Roast 20-30 minutes, or until chickpeas are toasted and crispy, stirring occasionally. Remove from oven and increase oven to 500 F.

Drain meat, discarding marinade. Divide among six wooden or metal skewers. Arrange skewers on wire rack on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes, or until meat is slightly pink in center, turning once halfway through.

To serve, divide cooked sorghum between six shallow bowls. Top with tomatoes, arugula, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, chickpeas and Red Lentil Hummus. Serve with pork skewers.

Nutritional information per serving: 505 calories; 28 g total fat (8 g saturated fat); 14 mg cholesterol; 528 mg sodium; 43 g total carbohydrates (8 g dietary fiber, 6 g sugars); 23 g protein; 1% vitamin D; 15% calcium; 19% iron; 16% potassium; 361 mg phosphorus (29%).

Sorghum Split Pea Soup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 60 minutes

Servings: 6 (1 1/4 cup each)

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3/4 cup sliced carrots

3/4 cup sliced celery

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

6 cups no-salt-added chicken stock

1 1/4 cups green split peas

1 small ham bone

2/3 cup chopped ham

2/3 cup pearled sorghum

4 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

chopped fresh thyme (optional)

cracked black pepper (optional)

In 4-quart stock pot or large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, celery and garlic; season with salt and pepper, to taste, and cook, stirring occasionally, 10-12 minutes, or until onion is tender. Add chicken stock, split peas, ham bone, ham, sorghum, thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 45-60 minutes, or until split peas are soft and sorghum is tender.

Remove ham bone, thyme sprigs and bay leaves from soup. Remove ham from bone, chop ham and return to pot. Discard bone, thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Garnish with chopped fresh thyme and cracked black pepper, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 336 calories; 8 g total fat (2 g saturated fat); 22 mg cholesterol; 573 mg sodium; 48 g total carbohydrates (12 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugars); 20 g protein; 3% vitamin D; 5% calcium; 17% iron; 19% potassium; 227 mg phosphorus (18%).

Lemon-Garlic Tenderloin with Warm Sorghum Salad

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Servings: 6 (2 ounces pork, 3/4 cup sorghum salad)

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 cup whole-grain sorghum

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pork tenderloin (16 ounces), trimmed of fat

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup pecan halves

Preheat oven to 425 F. In medium saucepan, combine vegetable broth and water. Bring to boil. Add sorghum. Reduce heat to simmer and cook, covered, 45-60 minutes, or until tender.

In medium bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, parsley, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Drizzle half oil mixture on pork; rub in with fingers. Place pork in shallow roasting pan. Add sweet potatoes to bowl with remaining oil mixture. Toss to coat and set aside.

Roast pork, uncovered, 10 minutes. Arrange sweet potatoes around pork and roast 15-20 minutes, or until pork reaches 145 F internal temperature and potatoes are tender. Remove pork from pan. Cover; let stand 10 minutes.

Stir roasted sweet potatoes, beans, cranberries and pecan halves into cooked sorghum and heat through.

Slice pork tenderloin and serve with warm sorghum salad.

Nutritional information per serving: 436 calories; 15 g total fat (2 g saturated fat); 55 mg cholesterol; 369 mg sodium; 55 g total carbohydrates (8 g dietary fiber, 16 g sugars); 25 g protein; 2% vitamin D; 6% calcium; 20% iron; 20% potassium; 377 mg phosphorus (30%).

