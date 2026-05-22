Addepar Advances its AI Innovation across Agents, Data and Workflow Capabilities

Platform innovations unveiled at AddeConf26 extend AI across operations, analytics and client workflows to drive more intelligent investment decision-making

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, the foundational data and AI platform trusted by financial professionals globally, unveiled new AI, data and workflow automation capabilities at AddeConf26, its annual innovation conference. Building on the launch of Addison, the company's native AI experience, earlier this year, the announcements reflect Addepar's continued investment in embedding AI directly into the workflows investment professionals rely on every day. Together, the new capabilities help firms unify data, surface richer investment intelligence and scale more informed decision-making across increasingly complex global portfolios.

AI Agents Driving Operational Intelligence

Addepar previewed new AI agents designed to enhance daily investment workflows while keeping humans firmly in the loop. The upcoming data operations agent will help teams identify and resolve data issues more efficiently, reducing time spent on manual investigation and reconciliation while improving data quality at scale.

Addepar also shared enhancements to Addison, the platform's native AI experience. Addison now includes expanded access to alternatives and private markets data, enhanced visualizations and additional partner integrations that help firms surface richer portfolio insights and identify emerging risks and opportunities across the investment lifecycle.

Data and Workflow Automation Powering Firm-wide Connectivity

Following the launch of Addepar Data Exchange (ADX) earlier this year, Addepar introduced new connectivity capabilities, enhanced dashboards and deeper integration with Addison, strengthening the intelligent foundation that powers workflows, analytics and AI at scale. New APIs and integrations with CRM, cloud data and business intelligence platforms help firms unify and govern data across their broader technology ecosystems.

Private Markets Innovation Improving Visibility and Planning

Building on its deep alternatives capabilities, Addepar unveiled new functionality that gives firms greater visibility into private markets portfolios and the underlying drivers of risk, exposure and liquidity. Notably, the firm announced expanded private fund look-through capabilities that help investment teams analyze underlying holdings with greater transparency and precision. Additional capabilities include pacing analysis workflows and capital activity dashboards that help firms better monitor cash flows, improve portfolio oversight and optimize liquidity.

Client Experience Enhancements Modernizing Engagement

The company also previewed new client experience capabilities designed to help investment professionals deliver more personalized and intelligent engagement at scale. Updates across client portals, reporting and mobile functionality — including expanded white-label mobile experiences for iOS, extended mobile functionality for Android, secure messaging and enhanced client notifications — support more connected and differentiated client experiences. Expanded reporting capabilities, broader template libraries and deeper integration with Addison's AI capabilities further improve transparency, consistency and the delivery of more tailored portfolio insights.

"AddeConf26 demonstrated how Addepar has become the AI-native platform that turns complexity into a competitive edge," said Bob Pisani, CTO of Addepar. "We are focused on eliminating friction and increasing connectivity across the entire investment lifecycle, delivering unified data, sharper insights, and the operational intelligence needed to drive decisive action and better outcomes for our clients."

Today, more than 1,400 firms globally use Addepar to manage and advise on $9 trillion in assets. The innovations unveiled at AddeConf26 reflect Addepar's continued focus on building the modern data and AI infrastructure powering the future of investment management.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,400 firms in 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on $9 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and levels of complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai, Geneva, São Paulo and Singapore.

SOURCE Addepar