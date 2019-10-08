Addepar Announces Don Nilsson as Chief Product Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management, today announced it has hired Don Nilsson as Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Nilsson will drive the development of the company's software solution that specializes in data aggregation, analytics, and portfolio reporting to provide insights and clarity into even the most complex investment portfolios.

"I strongly believe in the need for better and more transparent technology in high-net-worth investing, and as a leader in that space, Addepar is a natural fit for me," said Nilsson. "It's clear that Addepar has built a team of smart, high-character, low-ego individuals who work together to solve difficult problems for its clients, and I'm excited to join the team."

Nilsson joins Addepar from FactSet, where he spent the last 23 years of his career. Most recently as the Senior Vice President of Product Development, he was responsible for running FactSet's global product development function, overseeing development across the entire FactSet platform. Having joined the company early on in its high-growth phase, he was there as it grew from $50 million to over $1.4 billion in annual sales. Among his accomplishments there, Nilsson implemented a user-centric, design-centered approach to development that greatly improved usability and overall user experience. He also drove the migration of FactSet's product to a web-based platform. Among other results, the combination of these two initiatives enabled FactSet to close a landmark deal with the wealth division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Addepar has experienced continued, exponential growth. As we enter the next phase of our journey to modernize wealth management, I'm looking forward to the experience and expertise that Don brings to our team," said Addepar CEO Eric Poirier. "His track record of being able to carve out competitive advantages through more unified and simplified offerings is unrivaled, and he's already flexing our product development muscle in ways that will make a lasting impact on the markets and clients we serve."

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics, and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. The company's platform aggregates portfolio, market, and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices, and large financial institutions that manage over $1.3 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2018, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City, Chicago, and Salt Lake City.

