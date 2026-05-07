Addepar Introduces ADX, Enabling Data Activation and AI at Scale

ADX extends Addepar's unified data foundation—activating investment data across systems, workflows and AI to drive operational leverage

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, a global data and AI platform for investment professionals, today announced the launch of Addepar Data Exchange (ADX), a managed data environment within the Addepar platform that enables firms to unify, govern and activate their data to power investment workflows, analytics and AI at scale.

ADX enables firms to securely ingest and synchronize investment data across complex, multi-system environments, bringing information from across the ecosystem into a consistent, permissioned layer. This capability allows firms to operate from a shared source of truth while integrating seamlessly with existing applications and infrastructure.

ADX builds on Addepar's multi-year investment in re-architecting its data infrastructure to support scale, performance and AI-driven workflows across more than $9 trillion in assets on its platform. Using Databricks, this foundation powers Addepar internally and is now being extended to clients through ADX, accelerating time to value without the need to build and maintain complex data infrastructure independently.

With ADX, firms can move beyond fragmented workflows and activate data holistically across the organization. Previously siloed information is structured as a connected, dynamic asset that supports more advanced applications—such as proposal generation, reconciliation, asset allocation modeling and market data integrations. Most importantly, it provides the high-quality foundation required for AI to operate effectively across the business.

"Our clients' success depends on their ability to transform data into a clear strategic advantage across their business," said Bob Pisani, CTO of Addepar. "ADX is a cornerstone of that vision, extending the foundation we've built at Addepar so AI can be deeply embedded across the organization and drive operational leverage."

As part of the Addepar platform, ADX expands what's possible with Addison, Addepar's native AI experience. With access to a broader, unified dataset, Addison can provide more context-rich, traceable outputs grounded in a complete view of the business. It also enables firms to extend Addison with their own analytical models and logic, supporting tailored, agentic workflows.

With ADX, Addepar delivers a purpose-built, vertically integrated data and AI environment designed for the complexity of financial workflows, extending how data is unified, governed and activated across the enterprise. As firms look to operationalize AI, the ability to bring data together in a consistent, connected foundation will increasingly define how they operate and compete.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global data and AI platform empowering investment professionals to turn complex financial information into actionable intelligence. Addepar unifies portfolio, market, and client data in a total portfolio view and delivers AI-powered insights within investment and client workflows. More than 1,400 firms in 60 countries use Addepar to manage and advise on $9 trillion in assets. Its open platform integrates with nearly 650 software, data and consulting partners to power end-to-end investment operations across firms of all sizes and levels of complexity. Addepar supports clients worldwide with offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, London, Edinburgh, Pune, Dubai, Geneva, São Paulo and Singapore.

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