Addepar Streamlines Financial Planning For RIAs With Three Key Integrations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management, today announced integrations with three key financial planning software providers. These integrations enable a suite of new workflows with eMoney Advisor, Envestnet MoneyGuide and Libretto, allowing advisors to leverage Addepar's data aggregation, analytics and reporting platform with their preferred planning software.

"Financial planning is a core offering for many advisors, helping them win over prospective clients and grow their business," said Addepar's Senior Director of Product, William Armenta. "Expanding our platform to easily and securely connect with the top financial planning solutions was a natural evolution of our technology. We aim to provide options for our clients so they can work with the provider that best suits their needs."

As advisors strive to differentiate their services and provide better client experiences, modern financial planning technology has become a necessity. According to data from TD Ameritrade Institutional, 93% of top-tier standout firms have adopted financial planning software, compared to 71% of other firms.

"Goals-based reporting is a top priority for wealth management firms, and Addepar's new financial planning integrations allow advisors to deliver on that promise by providing a tailored, personal narrative to their clients," said F2 Strategy Founder Doug Fritz. "This is an exciting development for the industry and firmly establishes Addepar as a leader in this area."

Creating an Ecosystem of World-Class Partners

The new integrations provide users the ability to leverage the power of Addepar's data network, providing a single point of access to hundreds of aggregated, normalized and reconciled custodian feeds, along with offline holdings such as alternative investments and real estate, directly within eMoney, MoneyGuide and Libretto. This network, combined with Addepar's multi-asset class data and analytics platform allows advisors to place Addepar at the center of their technology stack. The seamless onboarding experience is powered by OAuth2, a secure open authorization framework that enables third-party applications to access data securely, using Addepar's credentials and permissions to ensure appropriate controls are enforced.

Specifically, the benefits of the new integrations include:

eMoney users can access Addepar reports directly in the eMoney File Vault, enabling advisors to provide their clients with more holistic insight without transitioning between two systems. Additionally, users can seamlessly transition between eMoney and Addepar for efficient access to financial plans and portfolio performance data.

MoneyGuide users can achieve consistency across Addepar and MoneyGuide workflows, ensuring that data presented in a financial plan matches the values in client reports. Users also benefit from account linking, enabling them to search, access and link Addepar households in real-time via MoneyGuide.

Libretto users can deliver household data from Addepar with the click of a button, enabling powerful financial strategy tools including: priorities-based planning, liability-driven asset allocation, factor-level portfolio construction, asset location, product fulfillment, trade directives, wealth management directives and comprehensive reporting.

Building for the Advisor

"At eMoney, we are always looking to provide our users with new solutions, functionality, and integrations to help them deliver value to their clients," said eMoney's Vice President of Strategic Relationships, Shannon Porro. "We're excited about this new integration with Addepar, which will help streamline workflows for our many shared customers."

"At MoneyGuide, we're deeply committed to focusing on financial planning and best-in-class integrations," said MoneyGuide's Chief Growth Officer Kevin Hughes. "We're excited to integrate with Addepar to create a streamlined experience for our mutual customers and their clients."

"Libretto is proud to partner with Addepar as a sophisticated provider of financial technology," said Libretto Founder, Jeffery Coyle. "In combining comprehensive data aggregation and portfolio accounting with powerful tools for planning, portfolio construction and wealth management, we're equipping advisors with what they need to efficiently manage wealth ranging from the least to most complex."

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. The company's platform aggregates portfolio, market, and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices, and large financial institutions that manage over $1.3 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2018, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City, Chicago, and Salt Lake City.

