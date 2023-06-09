ADDF STATEMENT ON FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE'S ENDORSEMENT OF LECANEMAB (LEQEMBI)

News provided by

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

09 Jun, 2023, 17:29 ET

The FDA Advisory Committee's endorsement of Leqembi ushers in a new era for Alzheimer's therapeutics

Anti-amyloids are not the panacea, underscoring the need to develop novel drugs that can be used in combination therapy approaches

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously voted that lecanemab (leqembi) showed clinical benefit in early Alzheimer's disease, paving the way for a traditional approval of the drug. This milestone comes just ahead of its July 6th PDUFA date and if approved, Leqembi will be the first-ever disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer's to receive full approval.

"We are encouraged by the FDA Advisory Committee's decision to endorse Leqembi, but we recognize that the mission to develop effective treatments for all patients with Alzheimer's disease is far from over," says Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). "While this is an exciting step forward, our understanding of the biology of aging tells us we will need multiple therapies that target novel pathways and can be used in combination with other drugs, like anti-amyloids, for a precision medicine approach."

As more new therapies move from discovery to development, there is an increased need to develop and utilize complimentary biomarkers and diagnostic tools that can identify the populations that will most benefit from various treatments. One of the biomarkers that formed the basis for the accelerated approval of Leqembi is the Amyvid® PET scan, which received early seed funding from the ADDF, and has helped to enroll patients and monitor progress in several monumental clinical trials.

"Biomarkers offer the ability to match the right drugs to the right patients at the right time," says Dr. Fillit. "As with other diseases of chronic aging, a precision prevention approach that begins with an early, accurate diagnosis and tailors drug combinations based on a patient's individual biomarker profile will give us the best chance of slowing—and potentially stopping—disease progression."

This milestone also underscores the recent progress made in the Alzheimer's robust drug pipeline, demonstrating the field's ability to run rigorous clinical trials that provide definitive answers on the effectiveness of new treatments with the support of biomarker monitoring.

"In today's pipeline, over three quarters of drugs in clinical development are targeting novel pathways, priming the field for the next generation of drugs that target a whole host of underlying factors," adds Dr. Fillit.

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $250 million to fund over 720 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

Also from this source

ADDF Statement on Topline Results from Phase 3 Trial of Amyloid-Clearing Drug Donanemab

Lauder Family Donates $200 Million to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation for Development of Novel Methods to Prevent, Diagnose, Treat, and Cure Alzheimer's Disease

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.