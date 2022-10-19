Addiction Professionals of North Carolina Appoints New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) announces the appointment of Sara Moscato Howe, MBA, MS, CHES, as CEO, a position she will hold alongside her current leadership role with Third Horizon Strategies. Ms. Howe will lead APNC remotely from Illinois with frequent travel to North Carolina.

In her role as CEO, Ms. Howe will shepherd APNC into a new period of growth and excellence. Ms. Howe has over 20 years of executive leadership experience with the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health (IABH) and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA). As IABH CEO, Ms. Howe spearheaded strategic negotiations for Illinois' Emergency Opioid and Addiction Treatment Access Act, resulting in the removal of Prior Authorizations from addiction treatment services. She secured multiple rate increases for Illinois' addiction and mental health providers, helped pass Illinois' mental health and addiction parity law, and appeared on The Dr. Oz Show as a national behavioral health expert. At IPHCA, she grew revenue by 50 percent with the association's first virtual conference and diversified membership in all categories.

"Ms. Howe's extensive background in association management and business strategy will strengthen APNC's financial position, leading to long-term sustainability. We expect her to grow APNC's relationships with providers through membership and continue APNC's legacy of strong advocacy and legislative action," says Board President Flo Stein-Bolton. "I am confident that APNC is in good hands."

Working alongside Ms. Howe will be Morgan Coyner, MFA, APNC's newly-appointed Vice President of Membership and Communications. With a background in fundraising, Ms. Coyner has secured over $4 million in organizational funding throughout her career. In her first year with APNC, Ms. Coyner increased sponsor revenue by 75 percent. Her expanded role will include local representation with members and legislators and additional CEO support.

Addiction Professionals of North Carolina is the only North Carolina professional membership organization with a legislative voice that advocates exclusively on behalf of addiction professionals, organizations, and the communities they serve.

Third Horizon Strategies is a boutique advisory firm focused on shaping a future that actualizes a sustainable culture of health nationwide. The firm offers a 360º view of complex challenges across three horizons – past, present, and future– to help industry leaders and policymakers interpret signals and trends; design integrated systems; and enact changes so that all communities, families, and individuals can thrive.

