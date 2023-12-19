Addiction Professionals of North Carolina Bestows Awards During Its Inaugural Member Appreciation Week

News provided by

Addiction Professionals of North Carolina

19 Dec, 2023, 14:07 ET

RALIEGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) proudly concluded its first-ever Member Appreciation Week, a momentous celebration honoring its esteemed members in the field of addiction. The week-long event, held from November 27 to December 1, 2023, showcased the contributions of APNC members and culminated in the presentation of the association's annual membership awards.

APNC took this opportunity to express gratitude and celebrate individuals who have made significant impacts on the field. The awards, recognizing excellence in various facets of the substance use field, were presented in small ceremonies held across the state. APNC staff personally delivered the awards, making the experience more meaningful for the recipients and the association.

The 2023 Awardees include:

  • Advocacy Allstar Award - Randy Abbott, Greensboro, NC
  • DEI Leadership & Impact Award - Carolyn Floyd-Robinson, Lumberton, NC
  • Harm Reduction Hero Award - Rutherford County Mobile Harm Reduction Team, Rutherford County, NC
  • Prevention Pioneer Award - Deanna Hale-Holland, Wilmington, NC
  • Treatment Trailblazer Award - Ken Dunn, Asheville, NC
  • Friend of the Field Award - Judge Marvin Pope, Asheville, NC

Sara Moscato Howe, CEO of APNC, praised the award winners stating, "At APNC, we believe that our award winners are not just individuals recognized for their outstanding contributions; they are beacons of inspiration, embodying the transformative power of dedication, innovation, and passion in the substance use field. Their achievements elevate our association and illuminate the path toward a brighter, healthier future for individuals and communities affected by addiction. These remarkable professionals exemplify the profound impact that commitment and excellence can have on the lives we touch. Their work serves as a testament to the value they bring to our collective mission."

Award recipients were nominated by their peers and colleagues in the field, showcasing the collaborative and supportive community within APNC. The awards serve to acknowledge excellence within the association's membership and reinforce the core values that APNC upholds in its mission. The recipients of these awards stand as shining examples of hard work and dedication, inspiring all members and prospective members of APNC.

Media Inquiries:
Morgan Coyner, Executive Vice President
(804) 317-8107
[email protected]

About APNC:

APNC is North Carolina's only association dedicated to advancing the substance use services field. Through advocacy, education, and professional development, APNC strives to create a supportive network for addiction professionals and foster collaborative efforts to address the complexities of substance use disorders. Learn more at www.apnc.org.

SOURCE Addiction Professionals of North Carolina

