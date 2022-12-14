Addisons disease therapeutics market size to increase by USD 442 million: 41% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Addisons Disease Therapeutics Market by Therapy, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% and register an incremental growth of USD 442 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report .

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Addison's Disease Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global Addisons disease therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The availability of reimbursement policies is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The Addisons disease therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Akorn Operating Co. LLC:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as special drug designations, reformulation of drugs, and favorable reimbursement scenarios. However, the delayed diagnosis is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. The oral drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Africa HIV Treatment Drugs Market size is projected to grow by USD 321.6 million from 202 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.76%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, and coreceptor antagonists), route of administration (oral drugs and injectable drugs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The Infectious Disease Market size is projected to grow by USD 104.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.49%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (drugs and vaccines), end-user (hospital, multispecialty clinic, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

What are the key data covered in this Addisons disease therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Addisons disease therapeutics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Addisons disease therapeutics market size and its contribution of the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Addisons disease therapeutics market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Addison's disease therapeutics market vendors

Addison's Disease Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 442 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Akorn Operating Co. LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bio-Techne Corp., Lupin Ltd., BTL Biotechno Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Bayer AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

