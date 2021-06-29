Addition of Tech-Savvy and Creative Carolina Senior Marketing Further Strengthens Integrity Platform

"Dustin is an extremely dynamic leader and we are so excited to partner with him. Integrity will provide Dustin and his exceptional team with expansive resources and support to grow his business to the next level and accomplish more than ever before," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "As part of Integrity, Carolina Senior Marketing will have additional resources, new products and services, and a team of people committed to helping them accomplish their goals. Vibrant, forward-thinking companies like Dustin's are critical to our mission of innovating insurance and we're thrilled to welcome Carolina Senior Marketing to the Integrity family."

Carolina Senior Marketing offers life, health and Medicare insurance plans through hundreds of independent agents and agencies across the United States. The company is renowned for its boutique service approach and ability to provide personalized marketing efforts that maximize each agent's or agency's unique skillset. In 2021, Carolina Senior Marketing will assist its agents in securing more than $50 million in annualized paid premium while serving 85,000 Americans.

"We've always been innovative in our marketing strategies, and we quickly saw that Integrity is the same way — on a much larger scale," shared Dustin Alipour, CEO of Carolina Senior Marketing. "What Integrity is doing with technology, data and research is changing the game across the entire industry, and we are so excited to tap into those opportunities. Integrity's platform will help us refuel and push us to the next phase of our business. I couldn't be more excited to be part of the Integrity family — we have so many opportunities ahead of us."

Carolina Senior Marketing can now access the capabilities of Integrity's strategic partners, who provide end-to-end expertise across the insurance experience. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

"Dustin has supported his agents in ways that are revolutionary for this space," said Ryan Kimble, President of Agent Pipeline and Managing Partner with Integrity. "He brings a new vision to Integrity for how agents and agencies can grow in smaller markets. With Integrity's powerful resources behind him, Dustin can take his model to new parts of the country while seeing his business flourish through the 'Integrity Effect' of explosive growth. This is a partnership that makes us all better and it is a special honor to welcome Carolina Senior Marketing to Integrity."

As a part of Integrity, Carolina Senior Marketing can optimize its creative marketing efforts by accessing Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing firm. The Integrity platform also includes tools and resources to best serve the diverse needs of agents, including proprietary quoting and enrollment technology and product development. Integrity supports all partners by providing centralized business functions, such as accounting, human resources, technology, legal services and compliance, as well as research and development.

Carolina Senior Marketing employees will be eligible to receive meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"I have an incredible team that is youthful and energetic, and more than anything, they are committed to offering our agents exceptional service, creative marketing and innovative opportunities," continued Alipour. "Participating in the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan means they can each now have a personal stake in something much bigger, which is truly exciting and well deserved."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Carolina Senior Marketing

Carolina Senior Marketing, based in Cary, North Carolina, is a full-service FMO that is a leader in providing creative marketing, innovative opportunities and exceptional service to independent agents. Partnering with hundreds of agents and agencies across the U.S. and with more than 75 insurance carriers, Carolina Senior Marketing helps service more than 85,000 Americans annually. In 2021, Carolina Senior Marketing expects to assist their agents in selling more than $50 million in annualized premium, while helping thousands of seniors with their Medicare needs. For more information, visit www.carolinaseniormarketing.com.

