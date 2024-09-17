Kalsi Insurance Agency and Integrity Partner to Offer Robust Insurance Solutions to Underserved Communities

Integrity's groundbreaking technology platform and supportive resources will empower Kalsi agents to deliver enhanced solutions to underserved communities and work more efficiently

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Kalsi Insurance Agency, an independent marketing organization based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and led by Navdeep Kalsi. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

As a dynamic leader dedicated to community involvement and advocacy, Kalsi brings a generosity of spirit into the way his team interacts with clients. Kalsi Insurance Agency is distinguished by its ability to simplify Medicare complexities for diverse populations, many of whom speak a second language and are navigating the cultural challenges of integrating into a new country. With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Kalsi meets the needs of underserved communities by teaching his agents to focus on relationship building and ongoing client care.

"Navdeep and his team are passionate about ensuring every family they serve has better, more personalized access to insurance services — a goal that aligns perfectly with our core values here at Integrity," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His agents can now leverage Integrity's best-in-class technology to provide exceptional service to underserved communities, while thoughtfully growing their own businesses. Just like so many agencies who have partnered with Integrity, Kalsi Insurance Agency will experience the 'Integrity Effect' of unprecedented growth from working smarter and more efficiently by using our revolutionary technology and trailblazing systems. We look forward to the incredible impact we can make together by partnering to serve even more Americans!"

"Integrity's cutting-edge technology is absolutely essential for any agent in the Medicare space," said Navdeep Kalsi, President of Kalsi Insurance Agency. "We serve a unique set of clients from diverse backgrounds — it is vital that we listen and connect with them to understand all their needs correctly. Using Integrity's technology, our agents can access crucial client information and preferences, including prescriptions, doctors and specialists, to find the strongest plan. Integrity shares our values of community service and elevated client care, especially in underserved areas with limited access to coverage. Additionally, Integrity offers invaluable opportunities for agents to grow their business and expand their capabilities to help more populations access healthcare. I'm excited for where this partnership will take us and I'm fully confident that we can change many lives together."

Integrity offers proprietary, results-driven technology that supports agents as they help Americans make the most of what life brings. A full-service system of products and services, the Integrity platform offers on-demand, high-quality leads filtered by demographic through LeadCENTER. It also includes streamlined quoting and client enrollment through MedicareCENTER, which is integrated with Integrity's AI-enabled, voice-activated customer relationship management technology, Ask Integrity™. Kalsi Insurance Agency can further benefit from Integrity's executive leadership guidance, ongoing innovation and influential data and analytics.

Kalsi joins an elite group of proven leaders and industry icons who are creating connection by meeting underserved populations wherever they are. Through the extensive Integrity partner network, these visionaries channel their experience leading many of the industry's most notable insurance and financial services companies into building landmark solutions and pioneering technology that expands healthcare choices for all Americans. These initiatives help American consumers protect their life, health and wealth more holistically, empowering them to better plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Kalsi Insurance Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Kalsi.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Kalsi Insurance Agency

Kalsi Insurance Agency is a leading independent insurance agency headquartered in Southern California, specializing in senior health insurance and financial services. Founded in 2018, the agency is dedicated to serving local senior markets and immigrant communities by simplifying the complexities of healthcare and providing personalized insurance solutions. With a strong team of agents, Kalsi Insurance Agency proudly serves thousands of clients annually and focuses on delivering care and resources that enhance their quality of life. For Kalsi Insurance Agency, "putting the 'care' into senior healthcare" is more than just a motto — it's a deep commitment to tailor solutions that meet the unique needs of every client.

