Additional Weekend Ticket Options Now on Sale for Inaugural Simmons Bank Championship Presented by Stephens

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens—a PGA TOUR Champions playoff event—are now on sale and more options have been added for the general public. For a complete listing of ticket options or to purchase tickets, please visit the tournament website at simmonsbankchampionship.com.

Tournament officials have added several more spectator options for purchase, including weekend packages and a new, all-inclusive ticket located in a hospitality structure on the 15th green. The 15 green upgraded ticket has views of the driving range, 15 green, and 9 green and includes food and beverage. Daily tickets for this venue are $300 or the weekend package is available for $850 and includes tickets for all three days of competition - Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend general admission tickets are available for $75 with children ages 15 and under admitted free with a general admission adult. In addition, weekend tickets for the 16 green upgraded venue can be purchased for $350. Both packages include all three days of the tournament.

In impressive fashion, nearly 900 volunteers registered within the first month once registration was open to the public, and those volunteers will provide support for 22 different committees leading up to, during and after tournament week. More than 100 other volunteers have been added to a waiting list created by tournament officials. Areas of volunteerism include walking scorers, marshals, player services, caddie services, transportation, cart operations and hospitality.

"The reception from the Little Rock community has been incredible and provides further evidence that having a PGA Champions event in the state was long overdue," said Freddie Black, tournament chair of Simmons Bank Championship. "Volunteerism is the backbone of PGA TOUR Champions events, and our group of volunteers will be an integral part of the tournament's success."

The inaugural Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas with activities throughout the week of Oct. 21-27. Tournament play will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 27. The tournament will serve as the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. The field will consist of the top 54 players in the standings competing for $2.3 million in prize money and a chance to earn their spot among the top 36 in the final event of the season.

In July, tournament officials announced, daily spectator options that include a $30 daily general admission ticket which provides single-day access to the tournament grounds on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Children ages 15 and under will receive free general admission access with a ticketed adult. An upgraded 16 green hospitality ticket is also available to purchase for $125 per day and provides access to a hospitality structure located directly behind the 16 green, with views of 16 and 17 green as well as 18 fairway. This ticket option includes access to the venue with food and drinks available for purchase.

The most exclusive hospitality option at the event is the Arkansas Champions Club weekend ticket. This VIP pass includes access to the newly renovated Pleasant Valley Country Club clubhouse and lawn with an exclusive 18 green viewing area. This pass also provides access to hospitality structures on 15 and 16 green. Food and drinks are all-inclusive, and VIP parking is also included with the $2,500 per weekend ticket.

Corporate sponsorships and hospitality packages as well as playing positions and teams in our official Pro-Am golf experience are also available for purchase. For more information, visit the website or contact [email protected].

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will be the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in Arkansas, and the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned tournament held in the state since the Korn Ferry Tour's Fort Smith Classic, which was last contested in 2010. Net proceeds from the Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens will used by the tournament's charitable arm to support multiple nonprofit organizations in the state of Arkansas.

The Simmons Bank Championship presented by Stephens, a PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Playoff event contested in Little Rock, Arkansas, will be played at Pleasant Valley Country Club the week of October 21-27, featuring a 54-player field and a $2.3 million purse. In its inaugural year, the tournament will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impression on the State of Arkansas.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company. Simmons Bank operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base.

Stephens Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Founded in 1933, Stephens Inc. provides securities brokerage, investment banking and other financial services to a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. Stephens Inc. (Home Office: 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR USA, 501-377-2000) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Member SIPC/NYSE. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

