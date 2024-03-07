Additive Manufacturing (3D-Printing) in the Energy Sector Projected for Rapid Growth Driven by Advanced Part Design and On-demand Manufacturing Capabilities - Global Market Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: Market Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market analysis outlined in the "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector" report underscores a significant leap in market activity for the year 2023, with expectations for continued expansion into a robust $17 billion industry by 2032

Unpacking the trajectory of Additive Manufacturing (AM) within the energy landscape, the report depicts a sector on the cusp of transformative change, leveraging the advanced capabilities of 3D printing technologies.

The report explores the vital role of AM across various branches of the energy sector, including Oil & Gas, Nuclear, and Renewable Energy. The evolving landscape of energy provision, characterized by an increasing shift towards sustainable practices and the weighty impact of geopolitical events, finds in Additive Manufacturing a resilient and innovative partner. Advanced part design and on-demand manufacturing capabilities inherent in AM present an opportunity to revolutionise the development, maintenance, and operation of critical energy infrastructure.

Facing a myriad of challenges such as material limitations and the pressing need for regulatory adherence and sector-specific certifications, the industry shows a readiness to tackle these head-on, setting the stage for an adoption surge. Segmented by technology, material, and application, the report's market forecast details the vast growth potential and strategic importance of AM.

Report Highlights

Current and forthcoming market trends in Additive Manufacturing

Segmentation by technology, material, and application within the energy sector

Insightful opportunities and challenges presented by AM advancements

Projections and implications for energy providers, technology innovators, and investors

The integral role of AM in the ongoing shift towards decarbonization and energy efficiency

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shell

GE Power & Renewable Energy

ExxonMobil

Baker Hughes

ConocoPhilips

American Petroleum Institute

DNV GL

Lloyd's Register

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Desktop Metal

Markforged

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Current state of Additive Manufacturing Adoption in the Energy Sector; understanding the evolution of adoption.

Notable trends affecting AM adoption

How 3D Printing is supporting this transition

Energy and supply chain security

On-demand manufacturing

Benefits and Future Outlook

Challenges facing AM adoption within the Energy Sector

Aversion to risk

Challenges for 3D Printing in Oil and Gas

Moving Forward with Additive Manufacturing

IP challenges

Qualifications and standards

American Petroleum Institute

Lloyd's Register

Det Norske Veritas (DNV)

Total market forecast

Key Takeaways

Chapter Two: Understanding the Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing within the Energy Sector.

Opportunities within Oil & Gas

Supply Chain Optimization

Advanced designs

Aging Infrastructure

Sustainability and Decarbonization

Opportunities within Nuclear

3D printing and nuclear fuel design

Mitigating the cost of nuclear decommissioning

Opportunities within Renewables

Solar power

Wind

Hydro and Geothermal

Challenges in Implementing 3D Printing

Quality and Certification

Design and Training

Material Selection

Key Takeaways

Chapter Three: Exploring the current and future application space for Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector.

Oil and Gas

Additive moves from prototyping to production

On-Demand printing as a part replacement strategy

Accelerating Adoption Through Supplier Partnerships

Exploration and Drilling

Complex Drill Bits: Maximizing Penetration and Minimizing Wear

Downhole tools

Rig components

Production & Transportation

Nuclear

Current Applications of 3D Printing in Nuclear Energy

Fuel Fabrication

Control Rods and Cooling Systems

Potential Applications

Reactor Core Components

Instrumentation and Control Systems

Renewables

Wind Energy

Solar

Hydro

Forecast

Prototypes

Tools

End use parts

Key Takeaways

Chapter Four: Analysing the Additive Manufacturing Materials and Technologies Driving Adoption in the Energy Sector.

Metal 3D printing technologies

Powder Bed Fusion

High speed metal 3D printing

Binder Jetting

Large Format and Multi-axis Printing

Metal 3D printing hardware forecast

Polymer printers

Polymer Hardware Forecasts

Materials

Metal

Steel

Nickel Alloys

Cobalt Chromium

Titanium

Refractory Metals

Aluminium

Metal Materials Outlook

Polymer

General purpose Filament polymers: ABS, PETG, Nylon

Performance Filament Polymers; PEEK, PEI, and composites

Powder materials; Nylons, PEEKs, PEKKs

Resins

Polymer Materials Outlook

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly0etp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets