Additive Manufacturing (3D-Printing) in the Energy Sector Projected for Rapid Growth Driven by Advanced Part Design and On-demand Manufacturing Capabilities - Global Market Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector: Market Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive market analysis outlined in the "Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector" report underscores a significant leap in market activity for the year 2023, with expectations for continued expansion into a robust $17 billion industry by 2032
Unpacking the trajectory of Additive Manufacturing (AM) within the energy landscape, the report depicts a sector on the cusp of transformative change, leveraging the advanced capabilities of 3D printing technologies.
The report explores the vital role of AM across various branches of the energy sector, including Oil & Gas, Nuclear, and Renewable Energy. The evolving landscape of energy provision, characterized by an increasing shift towards sustainable practices and the weighty impact of geopolitical events, finds in Additive Manufacturing a resilient and innovative partner. Advanced part design and on-demand manufacturing capabilities inherent in AM present an opportunity to revolutionise the development, maintenance, and operation of critical energy infrastructure.
Facing a myriad of challenges such as material limitations and the pressing need for regulatory adherence and sector-specific certifications, the industry shows a readiness to tackle these head-on, setting the stage for an adoption surge. Segmented by technology, material, and application, the report's market forecast details the vast growth potential and strategic importance of AM.
Report Highlights
- Current and forthcoming market trends in Additive Manufacturing
- Segmentation by technology, material, and application within the energy sector
- Insightful opportunities and challenges presented by AM advancements
- Projections and implications for energy providers, technology innovators, and investors
- The integral role of AM in the ongoing shift towards decarbonization and energy efficiency
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Shell
- GE Power & Renewable Energy
- ExxonMobil
- Baker Hughes
- ConocoPhilips
- American Petroleum Institute
- DNV GL
- Lloyd's Register
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- EOS
- Desktop Metal
- Markforged
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Current state of Additive Manufacturing Adoption in the Energy Sector; understanding the evolution of adoption.
Notable trends affecting AM adoption
- How 3D Printing is supporting this transition
- Energy and supply chain security
- On-demand manufacturing
- Benefits and Future Outlook
- Challenges facing AM adoption within the Energy Sector
- Aversion to risk
Challenges for 3D Printing in Oil and Gas
- Moving Forward with Additive Manufacturing
- IP challenges
- Qualifications and standards
- American Petroleum Institute
- Lloyd's Register
- Det Norske Veritas (DNV)
Total market forecast
Key Takeaways
Chapter Two: Understanding the Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing within the Energy Sector.
Opportunities within Oil & Gas
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Advanced designs
- Aging Infrastructure
- Sustainability and Decarbonization
Opportunities within Nuclear
- 3D printing and nuclear fuel design
- Mitigating the cost of nuclear decommissioning
Opportunities within Renewables
- Solar power
- Wind
Hydro and Geothermal
Challenges in Implementing 3D Printing
- Quality and Certification
- Design and Training
- Material Selection
Key Takeaways
Chapter Three: Exploring the current and future application space for Additive Manufacturing in the Energy Sector.
Oil and Gas
- Additive moves from prototyping to production
- On-Demand printing as a part replacement strategy
- Accelerating Adoption Through Supplier Partnerships
- Exploration and Drilling
- Complex Drill Bits: Maximizing Penetration and Minimizing Wear
- Downhole tools
- Rig components
Production & Transportation
Nuclear
- Current Applications of 3D Printing in Nuclear Energy
- Fuel Fabrication
- Control Rods and Cooling Systems
- Potential Applications
- Reactor Core Components
- Instrumentation and Control Systems
Renewables
- Wind Energy
- Solar
- Hydro
Forecast
Prototypes
Tools
End use parts
Key Takeaways
Chapter Four: Analysing the Additive Manufacturing Materials and Technologies Driving Adoption in the Energy Sector.
Metal 3D printing technologies
- Powder Bed Fusion
- High speed metal 3D printing
- Binder Jetting
- Large Format and Multi-axis Printing
- Metal 3D printing hardware forecast
- Polymer printers
- Polymer Hardware Forecasts
Materials
- Metal
- Steel
- Nickel Alloys
- Cobalt Chromium
- Titanium
- Refractory Metals
- Aluminium
- Metal Materials Outlook
Polymer
- General purpose Filament polymers: ABS, PETG, Nylon
- Performance Filament Polymers; PEEK, PEI, and composites
- Powder materials; Nylons, PEEKs, PEKKs
- Resins
Polymer Materials Outlook
Key Takeaways
