Additive Manufacturing in China: New AM Research Report Sees $2.2B of Market Activity in 2024, Growing to $8B in 2032

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has published a new market study titled "The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brief". This report, built on proprietary AM Research market data, analyzes the history of the 3D printing industry in China, considers the state of the industry today, and addresses the global implications, threats and opportunities represented by the growing Chinese AM industry.

Global AM Hardware Revenue ($US Billions) by Region (Comparison). Source: Additive Manufacturing Research

"The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing" is a Market Opportunity Brief, the second in a new product series for AM Research. Market Opportunity Briefs provide both incisive and thorough analysis with shorter form (20-30 pages versus the 60+ pages in a full-length report), more digestible content. Each Market Opportunity Brief is accompanied by an Excel file of historical market data as well as a 10-year forecast.

This report analyzes the state and outlook for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry in China and considers such formative topics such as standards development, regional and governmental support, and foreign AM companies operating in China, as they shape Chinese 3D printing landscape today. Chinese AM markets are detailed for both the metal 3D printing and polymer 3D printing markets, and sectors analyzed include Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, Energy, General Industry & Tooling, and Services Bureaus.

The companion Excel file details China's market size for various AM hardware types including Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Bound Metal Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Vat Photopolymerization. Breakouts are also provided by metal, polymer, and ceramic materials and services.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), Eplus3D, Shining 3D, AnkerMake, Farsoon, HBD, FlashForge, INTAMSYS, UnionTech, and Creality.

This AM Research report is authored by Michael Molitch-Hou. Cited in over 1,000 journal articles in over 10 languages, Molitch-Hou has been reporting on, analyzing, and consulting for the additive manufacturing industry for over a decade. He is the Editor-in-Chief for the most widely read publication dedicated to AM, 3DPrint.com. Molitch-Hou has written and consulted for some of the largest firms in 3D printing and beyond, including Siemens, GE, HP, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, FARO and more.

