Additive Manufacturing with Nickel Alloys, 2019 Outlook Database

This market outlook database is part of a new resource series from a leading provider of industry data and market analysis services to the additive manufacturing industry. Purchasers receive a detailed dataset that comprises all of key nickel additive manufacturing metrics, including powder material shipments and revenues, material pricing estimates, geographic demand data, powder atomization metrics, and hardware opportunities associated with nickel printing, all cut by end user industries, geographies, and specific metal AM print technology group. The database provides nickel AM companies the most diverse resource of market data available specific to their needs, allowing for custom integration into existing models or internal business development tracking programs.

Nickel alloys are some of the most widely used materials for applications with an extreme operating environment, making them commonly found in industries and applications in which metal additive manufacturing techniques are already being explored and applied.

This is a net advantage for the development of the nickel-AM market, because the historical use of metal AM techniques like laser powder bed fusion have been, for the most part, relegated to high performance, high value components due to the cost structure of the technologies. Unsurprisingly, this has made additively manufactured nickel alloys a staple in the aerospace industry, where they are used for a multitude of potential use cases related to high temperature, corrosive environments in aircraft engines.

The early research and developments for nickel superalloys for aerospace engine components was also successfully ported to other industries where similar turbomachinery applications require performance similar to jet engines, especially in power generation for oil and gas and general energy markets, making materials like Hastelloy some of the most widely printed materials today.

In addition, an accompanying document is also provided to give purchasers context and assumptions behind the data, and the latest trends which are influencing and shaping the associated market forecasts provided in the dataset.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Introduction to Nickel Additive Manufacturing

Chapter Two: Market Opportunity Summary and Nickel Additive Manufacturing Outlook

2.1 Nickel Additive Manufacturing in Context with Overall Metal AM

2.1.1 Competitive Structuring of Nickel AM Powder and Technology Market

2.2 Nickel Additive Manufacturing Trends by Print Technology Family

Chapter Three: Market Data for Additively Manufactured Nickel Powders

3.1 Shipments of AM Nickel Powders and Forecast

3.1.1 By Consuming Print Technology in Primary Geographic Regions

3.1.2 By End-user Market in Primary Geographic Regions

3.1.3 Forecasted Global Shipments of Nickel Alloys by Specific Alloy Category in Key End-user Markets

3.2 Resulting Revenue Opportunities for Nickel AM Powders

3.2.1 Pricing Trends and Outlook for AM Nickel Powders

3.2.2 Revenues by Consuming Print Technologies in Primary Geographic Regions

3.2.3 Revenues by End User Market and Key Geographic Region

Chapter Four: Specialty Market Data Related to Nickel AM

4.1 Nickel Powder Shipments and Forecasted Powder Demand by Production Type and Powder Characteristics

4.1.1 Shipments by Particle Size Distribution Group

4.2 Analysis of Metal AM Hardware Opportunities Resulting from Demand for Steel Printing



