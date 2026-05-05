ADDMAN Named Edison Award Gold Winner for ADDCAAM Software in Manufacturing & Logistics Category

Recognized for advancing FDM additive manufacturing with stronger, production-ready parts

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDMAN, the largest additive manufacturer in North America, today announced it has been named an Edison Award Gold Winner in the Manufacturing & Logistics category for its innovative ADDCAAM software, a breakthrough solution that significantly enhances the strength and performance of parts produced through Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM).

The Edison Awards, established in 1987, are among the world's most respected programs recognizing excellence in new product and service innovation and real-world impact. Finalists and winners are selected by a panel of senior scientists, engineers, and industry leaders, with entries evaluated on criteria including concept, value, delivery, and impact.

ADDCAAM redefines what's possible with FDM additive manufacturing. By optimizing toolpaths to improve load distribution within printed parts, the software enables significantly stronger, more structurally efficient components — with performance improvements of up to 2x compared to traditional FDM builds.

With an estimated 75% of the world's 3D printers relying on FDM technology, ADDCAAM has the potential to scale broadly across the global installed base, helping manufacturers move beyond prototyping and unlock additive for demanding, end-use applications, with ADDMAN working with Create it REAL to commercialize the technology and expand access across the global FDM ecosystem.

"This recognition from the Edison Awards validates the impact ADDCAAM is having on the future of additive manufacturing," said Mark Saberton, Founder and Board Member of ADDMAN. "ADDCAAM directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in FDM — part strength — and expands what's possible for production applications."

"At ADDMAN, our focus is on delivering high-performance components at scale and being a critical part of our customers' supply chains," said Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN. "Innovations like ADDCAAM strengthen our ability to produce better parts through additive manufacturing and support our mission to be the most advanced manufacturing company in the United States."

The Edison Awards bring together leading innovators from around the world and serve as a benchmark for technologies that have moved beyond concept into meaningful, market-ready solutions. ADDMAN's recognition as an Edison Award Gold Winner underscores its commitment to advancing additive manufacturing at scale. The company was also honored to be joined at the ceremony by Scott Crump, inventor of FDM technology.

About ADDMAN

Founded in 2020, ADDMAN is a leading advanced manufacturing company and the largest additive manufacturer in North America. The company specializes in additive manufacturing, precision machining, and engineering solutions for high-performance industries including aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial markets. With a growing network of facilities across the United States, ADDMAN delivers end-to-end manufacturing capabilities from prototyping to production through finishing, helping customers scale advanced manufacturing and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Media Contact

Chandler Stillman

ADDMAN

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SOURCE ADDMAN