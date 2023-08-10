Addressing Climate Change with Green Steel: Embracing Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron and Renewable Energy for Lower Lifetime Emissions in the Global Steelmaking Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Aug, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Green Steel 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green steel, a more sustainable and low-carbon alternative to traditional steel, is gaining traction as the steel industry seeks to reduce its environmental impact. With greenhouse gas emissions from steelmaking contributing to 8-9% of global fossil and industrial emissions, the development of green steel has become crucial to meet net-zero emission targets.

Green steel is produced using methods like hydrogen direct reduced iron, renewable energy, electrolysis, and carbon capture and storage, resulting in significantly lower lifetime emissions compared to conventional steelmaking. While green steel currently accounts for less than 1% of global steel production, the market is growing rapidly.

Thyssenkrupp AG recently secured a 2 billion euros state subsidy from the German government for its proposed green steel production. Estimates suggest that green steel production could reach over 230 million tons by 2033, driven by decreasing costs and policy incentives.

Companies Mentioned in the report:

  • Agor Steel
  • Aperam BioEnergia
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Blastr Green Steel
  • Boston Metal
  • China Baowu Steel Group
  • GravitHy
  • Electra Steel
  • Hybrit Development
  • H2 Green Steel
  • IMP
  • JSW Steel
  • Magsort
  • Nippon Steel
  • Nucor
  • POSCO
  • Primetals
  • Reliance Steel
  • Salzgitter
  • SSAB
  • Steelanol
  • Sunvik Steels
  • Swiss Steel Group
  • Tata Steel
  • Thyssenkrupp
  • TKS
  • Triolex
  • Voestalpine
  • Void Metal

Report Contents Include:

  1. Opportunities and challenges for green steel.
  2. The role of hydrogen in green steel production.
  3. Analysis of green steel production processes, including Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), Electrolysis, Carbon Capture and Storage/Use, Biochar replacing coke, Hydrogen Blast Furnace, Renewable energy-powered processes, Flash ironmaking, Hydrogen Plasma Iron Ore Reduction, Ferrous Bioprocessing, and Microwave Processing.
  4. Analysis of advanced materials in green steel, such as Composite electrodes, Solid oxide materials, Hydrogen storage metals, Carbon composite steels, Coatings and membranes, Sustainable binders, Iron ore catalysts, Biosteel metallics, Carbon capture materials, and Waste gas utilization.
  5. Market analysis including prices, plants, market maps, SWOT analysis, market trends and opportunities, recent industry developments and innovations, market growth drivers, market challenges, and end-use industries including automotive, construction, machinery, electronics, etc.
  6. Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2033, segmented by end-use industry and region.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Research Methodology
  2. List of Acronyms
  3. Introduction
  4. The Global Market for Green Steel
    4.1 Global Steel Production
    4.1.1 Steel Prices
    4.1.2 Green Steel Prices
    4.2 Green Steel Plants, Current and Planned
    4.3 Market Map
    4.4 SWOT Analysis
    4.5 Market Trends and Opportunities
    4.6 Recent Industry Developments and Innovation
    4.7 Market Growth Drivers
    4.8 Market Challenges
    4.9 End-use Industries
    4.9.1 Automotive
    4.9.1.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.1.2 Applications
    4.9.2 Construction
    4.9.2.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.2.2 Applications
    4.9.3 Consumer Appliances
    4.9.3.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.3.2 Applications
    4.9.4 Machinery
    4.9.4.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.4.2 Applications
    4.9.5 Rail
    4.9.5.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.5.2 Applications
    4.9.6 Packaging
    4.9.6.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.6.2 Applications
    4.9.7 Electronics
    4.9.7.1 Motivation for Use
    4.9.7.2 Applications
    4.10 Global Market Revenues 2018-2033
    4.10.1 Total Market 2018-2033
    4.10.2 By End-use Industry
    4.10.3 By Region
    4.10.3.1 North America
    4.10.3.2 Europe
    4.10.3.3 Asia Pacific
    4.10.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    4.10.3.5 South America
    4.11 Competitive Landscape
    4.12 Future Market Outlook
  5. Company Profiles (29 Company Profiles)
  6. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miwpfc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Economic Growth and Construction Boom Propel ANZ Automatic Garage Door Operator Market: Increased Demand from Green Projects and Affordable Housing Initiatives

Embracing Digital Transformation: Global Edge Security Market to 2028, Driven by the Increasing Use of 5G and Need for Secure Access

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.