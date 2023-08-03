Addressing Senior Mental Health through Technology Enabled Care Coordination

News provided by

Advanced Metrics

03 Aug, 2023, 10:33 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Metrics and Leubh Healthcare are pleased to announce their partnership around the deployment of QUALO, a software designed to enhance the senior care coordination strategy developed by Leubh Healthcare.

Continue Reading

Mental health is crucial for overall health, especially among older adults, but it often goes untreated or overlooked. A study sponsored by the National Institute on Aging revealed that many older adults find their care coordination between providers to be inadequate, with limited access to formal Care Coordinators. However, as people age, their physical and mental health needs become more complex and interconnected, making effective communication and coordinated care essential for aging populations.

In response to this, Georgia-based Leubh Healthcare developed an integrated case management and care coordination model targeting primary healthcare providers. This model brings together medical, behavioral health, and social services to provide comprehensive, coordinated care tailored to the unique needs of aging individuals.

"Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression, are not inherent to growing older, and they are largely treatable. We knew it was critical to work with Leubh Healthcare to implement QUALO to support seniors' mental health through technology enabled case management and care coordination. The QUALO platform assists case managers to easily complete mental health screening assessments, develop care management plans, track productivity, and generate comprehensive reports." – Steven Herr, PhD, CEO Advanced Metrics.

As Leubh Healthcare expands its services across the United States, QUALO provides a powerful platform for care coordinators to optimize their work. To learn more about Advanced Metrics and QUALO visit their website.

Advanced Metrics is a Software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through science informed software and human centered data analysis. Advanced Metrics designed QUALO, a comprehensive web-based solution, to empower human service organizations to deliver services that generate quality life outcomes.

Leubh Healthcare uses advanced coding and a diagnosis qualification system to support patients and physicians in treating mental health issues by taking diagnostic tests, tracking, monitoring customer progress, and providing comprehensive reports. To learn more about Leubh Healthcare visit their website.

Media Contact: Kate Gallagher, MNM, COO Advanced Metrics: [email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Metrics

Also from this source

Tackling the Healthcare Workforce Crisis with On-Line Coaching

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.