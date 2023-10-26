Addressing the Challenges of Transitioning Careers

The Myers-Briggs Company Introduces New Resources to Help Navigate The Job Journey and Celebrate National Career Development Month

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The decision to transition careers generally isn't an easy one. A survey by Indeed with people who voluntarily resigned from at least two jobs since March 2020, shows that 92% said the pandemic made them feel life is too short to stay in a job they weren't passionate about. But moving forward with this decision is full of challenges. To aid in career transitions, The Myers-Briggs Company is sharing their newest podcast episode, Career Transitions and Job Fit, among other career resources.

Embracing Change

In celebration of National Career Development Month in November, The Myers-Briggs Company has shared a new podcast episode on career transitions and resources to support career development.
The newest episode of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast celebrates National Career Development Month in November by addressing career transitions. Guest Catherine Rains, an expert in organizational development, career transitions, and a professional artist, discusses the common questions and concerns that arise when contemplating a career change and offers actionable tips to embrace change with confidence.

Sharing her own career journey, she highlights the significance of networking, experience, and transferable skills. The episode also delves into strategies for effectively dealing with career setbacks, especially financial ones.

Using Assessments to Increase Self-Awareness

According to Rains, as people keep growing and changing, they should be constantly looking inward to adjust their professional goals to what really matters in life. "Assessments don't tell you every single thing about who you are, but they're a tremendous help in assembling the puzzle," she said.

Two assessments that can be helpful in this process are the MBTI® (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator®) instrument, based on personality type preferences, and the Strong Interest Inventory® tool, which assesses interests. By combining them, people can learn more about how their personality type and interests align with different careers.

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

