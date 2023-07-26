Addressing the Water Crisis: Water Recycling and Reuse Market Expands to Combat Scarcity

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the water recycling and reuse technologies with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the water recycling and reuse technologies and their end use. Global markets are presented by type of water recycling and reuse technologies along with growth forecasts through 2028.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of water recycling and reuse technologies. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The growth of the global water recycling and reuse market is being driven by a number of factors, including:

  • Increasing demand for water: The global population is growing rapidly, and with it, the demand for water. This is putting a strain on freshwater resources, and is driving the need for water recycling and reuse.
  • Growing awareness about the importance of water conservation: There is a growing awareness about the importance of water conservation, and this is driving the demand for water recycling and reuse.
  • Government initiatives to promote water recycling and reuse: Governments around the world are promoting water recycling and reuse, and this is helping to drive the growth of the market.

There are a number of challenges to water recycling and reuse. Some of the challenges include:

  • Cost: The cost of water recycling and reuse can be high, especially for large-scale projects.
  • Public acceptance: There is sometimes public opposition to water recycling and reuse projects, due to concerns about water quality and safety.
  • Technology: There are still some technological challenges associated with water recycling and reuse, such as the removal of certain pollutants.

Key Report Highlights:

  • 100 data tables and 37 additional tables
  • An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for water recycling and reuse technologies
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects and technology updates that will shape the market for water recycling and reuse technologies as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global wastewater recycling and reuse technologies market in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type (reuse purpose), technology, end-use, application sector/category, water treatment type, and region
  • A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking
  • Discussion of the industry value chain analysis of this market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on products, technologies and applications
  • Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

The report includes descriptive company profiles of the leading global players of the industry, including:

  • Alfa Laval
  • Dow
  • Dupont De Nemours Inc.
  • Ecolab
  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
  • Koch Separation Solutions
  • Pall Corp.
  • Pentair
  • Veolia Environment S.A.
  • Xylem Inc.

