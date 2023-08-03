Addressing Unmet Needs: Uveitis Market Report Provides Opportunities for Drug Developers

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uveitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Uveitis is an inflammatory disease affecting the middle uveal layer of the eye and can lead to severe visual impairment and blindness. This report delves into the epidemiology of uveitis, including diagnosed prevalent cases by type, anatomical location, etiology, and associated conditions in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The uveitis market in the 7MM recorded a total size of approximately USD 1,496 million in 2022, and this figure is projected to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2032. The market size across the 7MM countries is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%, primarily driven by the increasing awareness of the disease and the introduction of emerging therapies.

Notably, in 2022, biologics and corticosteroids emerged as the most prescribed medications in the United States. However, with the launch of these emerging therapies, the revenue generated from the current standard of care is expected to decline gradually.

Analyzing the European markets, Germany stood out with the largest market size among the EU4 and the UK countries in 2022. On the other hand, Spain held the lowest market size position within the same year. Japan accounted for the second-largest market among the 7MM countries, reaching approximately USD 197 million in 2022. This figure is projected to witness a notable upsurge during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Regarding the United States, TRS01 stands out among the emerging therapies, being the first to enter the market. The therapy is anticipated to achieve its peak in the seventh year, with an estimated revenue of approximately USD 3 million in its initial year of launch.

Key Highlights

The diagnosed prevalence of uveitis has been increasing due to the increase in the prevalence of uveitis-associated conditions, increasing population and awareness, and improved diagnosis of uveitis.

The corticosteroids are used as first-line therapy to treat inflammation in patients with uveitis. Further, immunomodulatory drugs are given as steroid-sparing agents when quiescence is not obtained with corticosteroids.

One of the major concerns in understanding the market for uveitis is that there is a paucity of evidence to validate many interventions used in the daily management of uveitis. No proper consensus guidelines are available in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan for managing different types of uveitis and its associated condition.

for managing different types of uveitis and its associated condition. Better understanding in the field of ophthalmology allowed researchers to identify promising new candidate medications that can be effective pharmacological treatments for uveitis shortly.

Advancements in disease nomenclature for classification, clinical trials, drug delivery systems, multimodality diagnostic imaging, and laboratory testing involving "omics" technology have provided insight into disease pathogenesis.

In 2022, the market size of uveitis was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 786 million , which is expected to increase by 2032.

, which is expected to increase by 2032. Emerging therapies TRS01, OCS-02, and RG6179 can potentially create a positive shift in the uveitis market size.

Immunosuppressant agents form the standard gold treatment for noninfectious uveitis. Although they show effective outcomes, long-term use is associated with severe side effects or adverse events.

If approved, Tarsier Pharma's TRS01 would be the first nonsteroidal eye drops to treat noninfectious anterior uveitis.

OCS-02, a single-chain antibody fragment with a dual mechanism of action, anti-inflammation and anti-necrosis, is supposed to address the significant medical need for a steroid-sparing agent and a topical biologic without the associated systemic risks.

Roche's RG6179, a recombinant humanized immunoglobin, suppresses IL-6 signaling and acts against uveitic macular edema. It is expected to enter the US market by 2027.

With no curative therapy and the large side effect associated with the current treatment regime, there is a need for therapies that are effective in a short time with no associated complications or effects besides treating the associated complications like edema or glaucoma.

Uveitis Epidemiology



As the market is derived using a patient-based model, the uveitis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis, type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis, diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis by anatomical location, etiology-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis, and diagnosed prevalent cases of macular edema associated with uveitis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the 7MM comprised approximately 1,013,902 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the United States was around 382,883 in 2022.

was around 382,883 in 2022. The US contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent uveitis population, acquiring ~38% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Spain accounted for the least, with around 7% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

accounted for the least, with around 7% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022. In the US, patients diagnosed with noninfectious uveitis are higher in number than infectious uveitis. In 2022, there were 348,778 cases of noninfectious uveitis, while infectious uveitis accounted for 34,105 cases. These numbers are expected to rise during the study period.

According to the publisher's estimates, in EU4 and the UK, based on anatomical location highest cases of uveitis were diagnosed in anterior uveitis, while intermediate uveitis has the least cases. In EU4 and the UK, anterior uveitis accounted for 203,551, followed by 84,206 cases in posterior uveitis, 81,861 cases in pan uveitis, and 46,510 in intermediate uveitis in 2022, which is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Japan accounted for 8,039 cases of HLA-B27-associated uveitis, 17,315 sarcoidosis, 9,894 Behcet's disease, 8,658 Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease, 618 JIA, 309 ankylosing spondylitis, 3,092 tuberculosis, 11,749 herpes, 81,628 idiopathic, and 73,589 others cases in 2022. The uveitis cases are expected to decrease during the forecast period (2023-2032).

Company Coverage:

Tarsier Pharma

Oculis Pharma

Roche

Eli Lilly and Company

Acelyrin/Affibody Medical

Eyevensys

Priovant Therapeutics, Inc

Santen Inc.

