Addtronics Acquires Bow Robotics

News provided by

Addtronics

18 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today that it has acquired Bow Robotics ("Bow"). Located in West Chester, Ohio, Bow provides spare-parts, rebuild & repair services, and preventative maintenance for industrial robots used by customers in a variety of end markets across the country. Following the acquisitions of Dynamic Design Solutions in October 2022 and Missouri Tooling and Automation in January 2023, Bow marks the third addition to the Addtronics family of companies. Through this acquisition, Addtronics adds aftermarket parts & services to its portfolio of capabilities. Addtronics is backed by Kaho Partners, a thesis-driven private equity firm.

Continue Reading

Bow was founded in 2009 by William ("Bill") Bow. Mr. Bow, who has almost 30 years of experience in the robotics industry, will continue to lead the organization as President and will work closely alongside the Addtronics leadership team.

Mr. Bow remarked, "The Bow Robotics team is excited to join Addtronics and leverage our aftermarket services expertise to further accelerate the growth of both Bow and Addtronics. Joining the Addtronics family of companies strengthens our position as a leading aftermarket services provider, and it provides an even stronger platform from which we can better serve our customers."

Jerry Osborn, President of Addtronics, added, "The acquisition of Bow furthers the growth of Addtronics and adds significant scale and capabilities to our organization. I have known Bill Bow for over twenty years and respect the strong reputation that he has in our industry. We are delighted to partner with Bow as we continue pursuing our mission of revitalizing American manufacturing."

"This acquisition officially launches our expansion into aftermarket services. The addition of Bow Robotics will augment our strong position in system design and integration with the capability to offer a wider suite of services to our customers," stated Max Katzenstein, Co-founder of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho.

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of robotic automation solution providers. Ideal candidates will be excited about joining a mission-driven organization that values autonomy and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their autonomy, identities, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners: Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

SOURCE Addtronics

Also from this source

Chase Cormier appointed Vice President of Corporate Development by Addtronics Board of Directors

Addtronics Acquires Missouri Tooling & Automation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.