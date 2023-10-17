Addtronics Acquires Sirius Automation

 GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, announced today that it has acquired Sirius Automation, a leading developer of laboratory robotic systems for blue-chip biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Located in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Sirius Automation (www.siriusautomation.com) offers a comprehensive approach to laboratory robotics solutions and services tailored to maximizing laboratory throughput, efficiency, and accuracy, as well as optimizing data quality and utilizing headcount resources effectively. Sirius Automation is the fourth strategic addition to the Addtronics family, expanding its capabilities and end markets. Addtronics is backed by thesis-driven private equity firm Kaho Partners.

Sirius Automation was founded in 2004 by Justin Lu & Tony Cox, working together with Lawrence Markus. Mr. Lu will continue to lead the organization as President and will work closely with the Addtronics leadership team.

Mr. Lu remarked, "The Sirius Automation team is very excited to work with Addtronics and alongside other leading brands to expand our capabilities, accelerate our innovation, and bring more value to our customers. We look forward to this partnership to grow our existing operations and join in the mission to reshore American manufacturing."

"We are pleased to welcome the Sirius Automation team to Addtronics," stated Max Katzenstein, Executive Chairman of Addtronics and Managing Partner of Kaho. "Sirius Automation has a very strong position in the laboratory automation market and an excellent product portfolio that will allow Addtronics to expand our solutions and services and deliver more value to our customers."

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of robotic automation solution providers. Ideal candidates will be excited to join a mission-driven organization that values individuality and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers. Addtronics is strengthening the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its brands to retain their uniqueness, individuality, and brands. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

About Kaho Partners: Kaho is a thesis-driven private equity firm exclusively focused on building market-leading companies through aggressive organic and inorganic growth. Kaho is singularly focused on building a select few companies and maintains a long-term time horizon. Kaho is based in New York, NY and Greenwich, CT. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit www.kahopartners.com.

