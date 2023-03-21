Addverb Demonstrates Warehouse Automation Trends and Innovations at Promat 2023

Chief Revenue Officer, Sriram Sridhar to hold expert seminar on the future of supply chain automation

IRVINE, Calif. and CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global robotics company Addverb is set to showcase its latest autonomous solutions at Promat 2023, March 20-23 in Chicago.

Addverb's Chief Revenue Officer North America, Sriram Sridhar, will hold an expert seminar at the Robotics and Automation Theater Wednesday, March 22 at 2:15pm on Warehouse Automation Trends and Innovations 2023. With over 13 years of experience in the industry, Sridhar brings expertise in industrial engineering, software, and robotics to deliver "best in class" solutions to customers.

"The supply chain of the future demands the need for humans and machines to work together, with a goal of raising the bar of productivity and efficiency," said Sriram Sridhar, Chief Revenue Officer. "This requires higher levels of cognitive automation, powered by algorithms. With an end goal of enabling new levels of visibility and decision-making," he added

According to recent research, revenue in the robotics market is projected to reach US$7.26bn in 2023. The market's largest segment is service robotics with a projected market volume of US$6.63bn in 2023. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 5.62%, resulting in a market volume of US$9.04bn by 2027.

Addverb will showcase their software and robotics solutions through ongoing demos at booth #N7168 for customers to experience first-hand. The interactive product demos will run every 30 minutes during show hours and will feature some of the end-to-end product portfolio fueled by AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision and IoT. Autonomous case-picking robot Veloce, ultra-fast sorting robot Zippy, Dynamo Static ASRS along with Milk Run systems are poised to headline.

Join us at Promat 2023

About Addverb:

Addverb provides smart end-to-end warehouse and industrial automation and intralogistics solutions. Addverb's fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, and software solutions comprising an extensive portfolio of fixed and flexible automation solutions help improve the performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations.

Addverb's mission is to discover a customer's warehousing problem, design an appropriate customized automation solution to the identified problem, deliver the solution, and provide dedicated after-sales support.

Addverb's headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D facilities are in India, with global offices in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, the USA, Germany, and the UAE. Addverb's current 100+ customers include Reliance, Unilever, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, and PAR Pharmaceutical.

