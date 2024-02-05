Landmark Group Transforms Ecomm Fulfilment Centre in Kuwait with Innovative Automation Solution from Addverb

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Group, a leading retail and ecommerce conglomerate in the GCC, has entered into a strategic partnership with Addverb, a global leader in robotic and automation solutions, to modernise its Fulfilment centre in Kuwait.

With an established legacy, Landmark Group has consistently pioneered consumer experiences across MENA, India and Southeast Asia.

The integration of Addverb's cutting-edge automation into the group's Kuwait fulfilment centre not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces Landmark Group's standing as an industry leader dedicated to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction through ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships. The fulfilment centre now features an innovative automation solution, including a fleet of Zippy, Addverb's robotic sorters, with a system throughput of up to 1,000 sorts per hour. Additionally, the centre utilises Quadron, Addverb's carton shuttles, each boasting a throughput of up to 100 crates per hour.

In this innovative collaboration, the order fulfilment process begins with careful categorisation of items into bulky & non-bulky category. Post this, an automated conveyor is used to transfer non bulky items to get it sorted via Zippy system and move to the pack station. Additionally, mechanisms are defined in system for integrating bulky & non-bulky items at pack stations.

Addverb takes pride in contributing to Landmark Group's vision for a future-ready fulfilment centre. This partnership exemplifies Addverb's commitment to pioneering intelligent automation solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

"Creating an adaptive and agile supply chain is part of our supply chain vision. We are happy to collaborate with Addverb to elevate our Kuwait fulfilment centre operations," said Pawan Kaura, Head Ecommerce Operations, Landmark Group. "The integration of warehouse automation not only enhances our operational efficiency but also ensures that our customers receive their orders accurately and promptly. This investment in automation aligns with our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and experiences."

"Partnering with the Landmark Group fills us with immense pride. This synergy reinforces our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art automation solutions and amplifies our dedication to efficiency, reliability, and accuracy. Landmark Group brings a wealth of expertise and a legacy of excellence to this strategic partnership. This collaboration is a testament to the trust and confidence that industry giants place in Addverb." mentioned Pieter Feenstra, CEO of Addverb EMEA.

