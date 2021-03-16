VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investing platform, addy, has recently launched its affiliate program in partnership with Fintel Connect.

An innovative proptech that originally started in the Vancouver market, addy's technology allows multiple individuals to invest up to $1,500 into a property, enabling them to add real estate to their financial portfolios without overextending themselves or making life-altering sacrifices in order to get in.

addy Launches New Affiliate Program with Fintel Connect

As the first of its kind in Canada, addy's team is in growth mode, releasing new properties onto the platform monthly and expanding into new geographic markets. Their most recent property for sale in North Vancouver is on track to have 2,000 investors, and launching a partner program to build greater visibility was a natural next step to scale the business upwards as more properties get released.

"At addy, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to become a homeowner through access to real estate investing at any amount, regardless of income, age, or other conflicts," explains Katie Kernahan, VP of Marketing & Communications at addy. "We're excited for our partnership with Fintel Connect, as it will allow us to reach and help Canadians in entering the real estate market."

The merging sectors of real estate and investing present a unique opportunity for Fintel Connect publishers looking to diversify the recommendations and products featured to their audiences. Fintel Connect is always on a mission to bring innovative products to its network of publishers and help consumers make informed decisions about the products right for them, which makes addy a perfect fit.

"Owning real estate is becoming an increasingly challenging feat for Canadians as property prices across the country continue to rise," says Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "We are always excited to see new innovation transform our industry and pleased to partner with addy on their mission to democratize property ownership."

addy's affiliate program provides publishers with monetizable opportunities to promote addy's platform. Publishers with Canadian audiences can find more details through Fintel Connect or join the addy affiliate program now .

About addy

addy Technology Corporation ("addy") is a proptech company on a mission to enable every human to become a homeowner. The Company enables Canadians to invest in real estate for as little as $1. addy was founded in 2018 by a team of real estate and technology entrepreneurs and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. To learn more, visit: addyinvest.com and join the @addyinvest community on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. Tune in to The addy Podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect supports a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

If you're:

Press and would like to connect, please contact Julia Wild, Director Business Development, at 604-566-8020 or [email protected].

A merchant and would like to know more, visit https://fintelconnect.com/merchants .

publisher that would like to join our network, visit https://fintelconnect.com/publishers .

