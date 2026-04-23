Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends

LUXEMBOURG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announces its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution:

Amount to be Distributed: $17.5 million

$17.5 million Dividend per Share: $0.12126801

$0.12126801 Record Date: May 4, 2026

May 4, 2026 Payment Date: May 19, 2026

This dividend distribution is the first of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The second installment shall be payable on or about November 2026, in an equal cash amount.

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces 1.3 million tons of fertilizers, 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

For questions please contact:

Victoria Cabello

IR Officer

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.