Adecoagro S.A.: Strategic acquisition of Profertil drives pro forma results. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $276.7 million in 2025, $467.2 million pro forma.

LUXEMBOURG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced today its results for the fiscal year 2025 ended on December 31, 2025. The financial information contained in this press release is based on consolidated financial statements presented in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) except for Non - IFRS measures. Please refer to page 13 for a definition and reconciliation to IFRS of the Non - IFRS measures used in the earnings release.

Main highlights for the period:

Full year results were pressured by lower commodities prices, mixed productivity and higher costs in U.S. dollar terms.

In mid-December we completed the acquisition of Profertil, a transformational step that significantly increases our scale and explains the year-over-year rise in expansion capex and leverage.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $276.7 million in 2025. On a pro forma basis, Adjusted EBITDA was $467.2 million, below 2024 reflecting AGRO's weaker performance and 91 days without operations at the fertilizer plant.

Profertil's acquisition: A transformational investment driving long-term value

In December 2025, we acquired Profertil S.A., paying approximately $1.1 billion for a 90% equity stake (the 10% balance is held by Asociación de Cooperativas Argentinas - "ACA"). We believe Profertil is a best-in-class, low-cost producer of granular urea, uniquely positioned as the sole producer in Argentina and one of the largest and most efficient in South America. With 1.3 million tons of installed capacity, the company supplies ~60% of domestic demand and benefits from access to competitively priced natural gas, the main input in urea production, resulting in consistent cash generation over the years.

The acquisition was financed through a combination of existing cash, new long-term debt, equity issuance and seller financing. Adecoagro returned to the public market for the first time since its IPO (2011) with an issuance of 42 million shares (equivalent to 42% of the outstanding shares at that time) at a price of $7.25 per share, raising approximately $300 million. The equity offering was anchored by Tether , our controlling shareholder, who purchased $220 million of shares, together with Adecoagro's Management and Friends & Family, who purchased an additional $26 million of shares.

, our controlling shareholder, who purchased $220 million of shares, together with Adecoagro's Management and Friends & Family, who purchased an additional $26 million of shares. Following the completion of the acquisition of Profertil S.A., the consolidated interim financial statements of the Company incorporate Profertil's income statement for a 13-day period under a new business unit named " Fertilizers ", which mainly includes the manufacturing and commercialization of fertilizers. Furthermore, we provide a pro forma comparison to reflect Profertil's acquisition on a yearly basis, as if such event had occurred on January 1, 2024.

", which mainly includes the manufacturing and commercialization of fertilizers. Furthermore, we provide a pro forma comparison to reflect Profertil's acquisition on a yearly basis, as if such event had occurred on January 1, 2024. Profertil's fertilizer plant underwent 91 days without operations in 2025, including a 60-day scheduled maintenance which concluded in mid-December, when the Company assumed control of the operations. We expect in 2026 a recovery in results driven by a full year of operations versus 2025.

As a result of the acquisition, the Company reassessed and updated the Group's internal organizational and management structure and beginning in January 2026, the Company operates in three reportable segments: 'Sugar, Ethanol and Energy,' 'Fertilizers', and 'Food & Agriculture'. The latter now reflects an integrated business focused on agricultural and food production that were previously managed and presented through separate verticals, including Crops, Rice and Dairy. Accounting rules will require us to restate our historical financial statements as well to reflect the new segments.

Sugar, Ethanol & Energy business:

Adjusted EBITDA reached $73.1 million during 4Q25, marking a 30.6% year-over-year decrease, while in 2025 it amounted to $291.5 million, 19.9% lower than the previous year.

(-) Annual crushing was down by 4.8%, totaling 12.1 million tons, driven by a lower quarterly crushing (2.3 million tons; 8.8% below 4Q24) on less effective milling days given rainy weather.

(+) Greater expected productivity favored by rainfall.

(+) Ethanol maximization (72% in 4Q25 / 58% in 2025) on greater margins compared to sugar.

(+/-) Higher net sales in 4Q25 on higher ethanol revenues. In 2025, despite the outperformance of ethanol, annual sales were down due to the decline in sugar prices and volumes sold.

(+) Cash cost totaled 12.8 cts/lb, in line with 2024, despite lower cost dilution on lower production.

Outlook

(+) Cane productivity has significantly recovered and thanks to our continuous harvest model, we are currently crushing cane -during Brazil's interharvest period- and maximizing ethanol production.

(+) Assuming normal weather, we foresee low-double-digit growth in 2026's crushing volume.

(-/+) As of this date, we have 49% of our 2026 sugar production hedged at an average price of 15.7 cts/lb. In terms of ethanol, we are selling our daily production and carry-over stocks to profit from the current price scenario while clearing out our tanks to have the optionality to store production, when needed.

Fertilizers business:

Since the acquisition of Profertil on December 18, 2025, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.1 million. On an annual pro forma basis, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA reached $196.5 million compared to $279.6 million in 2024, primarily reflecting fewer operating days during the year, mainly impacted by planned downtime.

Outlook

(+) Adjusted EBITDA recovery driven by normalized operations due to a full year of activity in 2026.

(+) Sharp increase in urea prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, ~85% of our estimated sale volume remains open to market prices. Gas supply is secured while prices, which represent 60% of production costs, are fixed through medium-term contracts, positioning the business for margin expansion.

Farming business:

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.4 million in 4Q25, down 136.1% versus the same period of last year, whereas on a full year basis it reached $17.8 million, marking a 82.7% year-over-year decline. Excluding the sale of La Pecuaria farm in April 2024, annual Adjusted EBITDA was down $70.1 million versus 2024.

(-) Mixed productivity. Record rice yields but below-average crop production.

(-) Lower commodity prices (between 15% to 45% depending on the product).

(-) Higher costs in US dollar terms.

(+) Higher volumes sold (8% above the prior year).

Outlook

(-/+) We implemented cost initiatives to improve margins, including a 22% year-over-year reduction in total planted area by not renewing leases on farms that did not meet the required return thresholds. In addition, we increased the share of rice specialties vs. commodities due to better margins; and continue to leverage our production flexibility to produce dairy products for domestic and export markets.

Non-Gaap Financial Measures: For a full reconciliation of non-gaap financial measures please refer to page 13 of our 2025 Earnings Release found on Adecoagro's website (ir.adecoagro.com)

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "forecast", "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is/are likely to," "may," "plan," "should," "would," or other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate to, among others: (i) our business prospects and future results of operations; (ii) weather and other natural phenomena; (iii) developments in, or changes to, the laws, regulations and governmental policies governing our business, including limitations on ownership of farmland by foreign entities in certain jurisdictions in which we operate, environmental laws and regulations; (iv) the implementation of our business strategy; (v) the correlation between petroleum, ethanol and sugar prices; (vi) our plans relating to acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances or divestitures, and to consolidate our position in different businesses; (vii) the efficiencies, cost savings and competitive advantages resulting from acquisitions; (viii) the implementation of our financing strategy, capital expenditure plan and expected shareholder distributions; (ix) the maintenance of our relationships with customers; (x) the competitive nature of the industries in which we operate; (xi) the cost and availability of financing; (xii) future demand for the commodities we produce; (xiii) international prices for commodities; (xiv) the condition of our land holdings; (xv) the development of the logistics and infrastructure for transportation of our products in the countries where we operate; (xvi) the performance of the South American and world economies; and (xvii) the relative value of the Brazilian Reais, the Argentine Peso, and the Uruguayan Peso compared to other currencies.

These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that our expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations may turn out to be incorrect. Our actual results could be materially different from our expectations. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the estimates and forward-looking statements discussed in this press release might not occur, and our future results and our performance may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to, inclusive, but not limited to, the factors mentioned above. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on these estimates and forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To read the full 2025 earnings release, please access ir.adecoagro.com. A conference call to discuss 2025 results will be held on March 17, 2026, with a live webcast through the internet:

Conference Call

March 17, 2026

10 a.m. US EST

11 a.m. Buenos Aires

11 a.m. São Paulo

3 p.m. Luxembourg

To participate, please register at the link

Investor Relations Department

Emilio Gnecco

CFO

Victoria Cabello

IRO

Email: [email protected]

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces 1.3 million tons of fertilizers, 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

SOURCE Adecoagro S.A.