ADECOAGRO S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF SHELF REGISTRATION STATEMENT

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) ("Adecoagro" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement (the "Shelf Registration") on Form F-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

If and when declared effective by the SEC, the Shelf Registration will allow the Company to offer and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $500 million of its common shares, rights to subscribe for common shares or a combination thereof, on a registered basis, subject to market conditions, the Company's capital needs and limitations imposed by the SEC.

The price and terms of any securities offered under the Shelf Registration would be determined at the time of any such offering.

The Shelf Registration has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the Shelf Registration becomes effective. The Shelf Registration does not constitute a commitment by the Company to sell any specific amount of securities. Any offerings under the Shelf Registration, if made, will be subject to the Company's discretion and applicable market conditions.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland, and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

