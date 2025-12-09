ADECOAGRO S.A. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS COMMON SHARES

LUXEMBOURG, December 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) ("Adecoagro" or the "Company") today announced that it has commenced a public offering of $300,000,000 of its common shares, subject to market and other conditions. J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities will act as global coordinators and joint book-running managers. BTG Pactual, Citigroup and Itaú BBA will act as joint book-running managers. The Company has granted the underwriters the right to purchase up to an additional $11,100,000 of its common shares. The underwriters can exercise this right from time to time within 30 days after December 11, 2025.

Our controlling shareholder, Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. ("Tether"), and certain of our management and other investors have indicated an interest in purchasing common shares in this offering at the public offering price. Tether has indicated an interest in purchasing approximately $200.0 million of those common shares, and certain of our management and other investors have indicated an interest in purchasing an aggregate of approximately $26.0 million of those common shares. However, because indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, the underwriters could determine to sell more, fewer or no shares to Tether or to such other investors, and each of Tether and such other investors could determine to purchase more, fewer or no shares in this offering.

The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; BofA Securities at NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attn: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected]; Banco BTG Pactual S.A. - Cayman Branch, Equity Capital Markets, at 601 Lexington Ave, 57th floor, New York NY 10022 or by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-212-293-4600; Citigroup at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc. at 540 Madison Avenue 24th Floor, New York, NY 10022, attn: Equity Sales Desk or by email at [email protected] or [email protected] or by telephone at 1-212-710-6756.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland, and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

