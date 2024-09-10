Ademi LLP announces the filing of Class Action Lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other Defendants

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Sep 10, 2024, 21:31 ET

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on September 9, 2024 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Mitchell v. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., et al., Case No. 7:24-cv-06818, on behalf of a class of individuals and entities (the "Class") that held securities of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO), asserting claims under Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with the merger of Taro into Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The proposed merger was announced on January 25, 2024, and Sun Pharma announced that the transaction had closed on June 24, 2024.

Former Taro investors are hereby notified that not later than 60 days after the date of this notice, any member of the purported Class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported Class in this action.

Click here to learn more about the case. https://www.ademilaw.com/case/taro-pharmaceutical-industries-limited or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. 

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

