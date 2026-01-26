Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether SkyWater Technology, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Skywater (NASDAQ: SKYT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with IonQ.

In the transaction, Skywater stockholders will receive $15.00 in cash and $20.00 in IonQ stock for each share held, subject to a collar mechanism. The stock component includes a collar where SkyWater shareholders will receive IonQ stock valued at $20.00 per share based on IonQ's 20-day volume-weighted average price three business days before closing. If IonQ's price exceeds $60.13 per share, SkyWater shareholders will receive 0.3326 IonQ shares per SkyWater share. If below $37.99 per share, they will receive 0.5265 IonQ shares per SkyWater share. SkyWater shareholders will own between 4.4% and 6.7% of the combined company under the collar structure.

Skywater insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Skywater by imposing a significant penalty if Skywater accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Skywater board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

