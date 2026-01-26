Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether SkyWater Technology, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Jan 26, 2026, 10:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Skywater (NASDAQ: SKYT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with IonQ.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Skywater stockholders will receive $15.00 in cash and $20.00 in IonQ stock for each share held, subject to a collar mechanism. The stock component includes a collar where SkyWater shareholders will receive IonQ stock valued at $20.00 per share based on IonQ's 20-day volume-weighted average price three business days before closing. If IonQ's price exceeds $60.13 per share, SkyWater shareholders will receive 0.3326 IonQ shares per SkyWater share. If below $37.99 per share, they will receive 0.5265 IonQ shares per SkyWater share. SkyWater shareholders will own between 4.4% and 6.7% of the combined company under the collar structure.

Skywater insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Skywater by imposing a significant penalty if Skywater accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Skywater board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Nathan's Famous Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Nathan's Famous Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently...
Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Chagee Holdings Limited

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Chagee Holdings Limited

Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA). The investigation results from inaccurate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics