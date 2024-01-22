Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ADM (NYSE: ADM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ADM may have made regarding its accounting, business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/archer-daniels-midland-company

The investigation focuses on ADM's accounting practices and procedures with respect to its Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions. On January 21, 2023, ADM announced the commencement of an internal investigation and its decision to place Vikram Luthar, ADM's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, on administrative leave.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995

