Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Ardelyx, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ardelyx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ardelyx-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Ardelyx properly disclosed the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance with respect to Ardelyx's clinical trial for tenapanor, used in the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ardelyx-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Please call us for more information. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Ademi LLP

