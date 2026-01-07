Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Ventyx (NASDAQ: VTYX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Eli Lilly.

In the transaction, Ventyx stockholders will be entitled to receive $14.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Ventyx insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Ventyx by imposing a significant penalty if Ventyx accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Ventyx board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

