Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against C3.ai, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against C3.ai (NYSE: AI). The investigation results from inaccurate statements C3.ai may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on disclosures C3.ai made with respect to its projected growth and sales in the commercial sector. C3.ai reported that its commercial sector was stuck in "pilot purgatory," with commercial customers hesitant to commit to C3.ai's AI offerings. This lack of execution in the commercial sector has resulted in C3.ai "burning too much money" and the need to reduce its workforce by 26%.

