Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Chagee Holdings Limited

News provided by

Ademi LLP

Jan 20, 2026, 17:31 ET

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Chagee may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on Chagee's representations with respect to its expansion into international markets and especially in the United States, which has resulted in an almost doubling of its operating costs and an increase in competition causing a dramatic decline in profitability. Chagee shares have fallen more than fifty percent since its April 2025 IPO. 

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating RAPT (NASDAQ: RAPT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced...
Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Penumbra, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Penumbra, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP is investigating Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics