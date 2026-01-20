Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Chagee Holdings Limited

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Chagee Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CHA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Chagee may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on Chagee's representations with respect to its expansion into international markets and especially in the United States, which has resulted in an almost doubling of its operating costs and an increase in competition causing a dramatic decline in profitability. Chagee shares have fallen more than fifty percent since its April 2025 IPO.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP